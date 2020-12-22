Technology News
DigiBoxx, an Indian Cloud Storage Service With Affordable Pricing, Launched by NITI Aayog

DigiBoxx app is available on Android and on Web, with iOS support coming soon.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 December 2020 14:42 IST
DigiBoxx offers a free account option with 20GB storage

Highlights
  • DigiBoxx launched in India as a home-grown cloud storage service
  • It is available on Android with iOS support coming soon
  • DigiBoxx was launched by NITI Aayog to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat

DigiBoxx, an Indian data storage and management platform, was launched today by NITI Aayog to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is an indigenous digital asset management and storage platform that has been initially planned for an August 15 launch. It comes with affordable pricing for individual users and has different plans for enterprise users as well. The DigiBoxx team stated at the launch that all data will be stored within India and the service is available on Web and Android, with iOS support coming soon.

The DigiBoxx cloud storage service was launched by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant who worked with the DigiBoxx team to make the indigenous cloud service possible. According to the app description, DigiBoxx boasts of connection encryption with files being encrypted at a database level and claims all data is stored within the country.

It allows users to easily share files with an email ID and mobile number. DigiBoxx is available on Android and the team says that an iOS version will be available in the coming days. The service is available on its website, and a desktop app is in the works as well.

Some of the features include on-demand, real-time access and editing, ability to apply metadata for easy search, support for multiple formats and sizes, and organising assets with labels, sections, and filters. It also allows users to share heavy files with InstaShare.

DigiBoxx is available in monthly and yearly plans starting as low as Rs. 30 per month. For individuals, there is a free account as well that comes with 20GB storage, a 2GB maximum file size, Gmail integration, and unlimited external collaborations. The Rs. 30 per month plan entails up to 5TB of storage and 10GB max file size. For SMBs, the Rs. 999 plan includes up to 50TB storage with 10GB max file size, and is meant for up to 500 users.

How to Use DigiBoxx

To use DigiBoxx, users will need to create a free or a paid account on the website or Android app. They will be asked to enter a name for your Digispace and then share credentials including email address, phone number, residence address industry, among other things. You can save your own files using the app or the website, and then access them from other locations.

For sharing files via InstaShare, head to the website and enter the receiver's email address, your email address, and your phone number. You can drag and drop files on the page or click on the ‘+' icon. You will be required to enter an OTP, which is quite slow right now and takes multiple tries. With InstaShare, you will be able to send files up to 2GB and these files will stay on DigiBoxx for 45 days.

Further reading: DigiBoxx, NITI Aayog, Atmanirbhar Bharat, cloud storage
