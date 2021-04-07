Delhi on Tuesday imposed a night curfew from 10pm to 5am till April 30 in an attempt to curb the fresh surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital. This essentially means that only those who are offering essential services are allowed to travel during these hours. However, it is essential for these people to get an e-pass for unrestricted movement. The Delhi Government is issuing these e-passes through a Web portal, and the e-pass is mandatory while travelling during restricted hours only. Take a look at who can apply for an e-pass and how to apply for it online.

Who can apply for e-pass

As per the order by the Delhi Government, people selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move around after getting an e-pass. Similarly, people working in print and electronic media organisations will also be allowed to move only if they have an e-pass. Apart from them, private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff can also travel during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after they produce valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment can travel between 10pm to 5am. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum, and gas retail and storage outlets will remain open during the restricted hours.

“Officers/ officials of Government of India, its autonomous/ subordinate office and Public Corporations, and officers/ officials of GNCT of Delhi/ autonomous bodies/ corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and are related to medical establishments are also allowed to travel during restricted hours,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order stated. People working in the office of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid ID card.

How to apply for e-pass to travel during night curfew in Delhi In order to apply for an e-pass, people working in areas mentioned above will have to visit the Delhi Government's website, and click on Click Here to Apply for ePass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM. Choose a language you want to proceed in and select e-pass for travel during night-curfew from the drop-down menu. Fill in the details like your phone number, name, your district, and address or place of engagement. Next, you need to choose the type of service, such as media, essential services like groceries, medicines, that you are offering from the list in the drop-down menu. You also need to fill in the details for the period of time you need to get an e-pass. Upload an ID proof (maximum file size: 4MB), as well as any other document like visiting card, shop/ business license (maximum file size: 4MB). Tick the acknowledgement button and submit your request. Once you are done with it, you will get e-pass Reference Number that can be used to check whether you have got an e-pass or not on the same website.

Delhi recorded over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on April 7. In India, over 1.15 lakh new COVID-19 cases were registered on the date. Citing officials with knowledge of developments, a report suggested that District Magistrates across Delhi received at least 30,000 applications seeking exemptions from the city's night curfew restrictions on Tuesday.

