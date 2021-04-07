Technology News
loading

Delhi Night Curfew From 10pm to 5am: How to Get e-Pass for Travelling

The e-pass will be required to travel during the curfew hours until April 30.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 April 2021 11:58 IST
Delhi Night Curfew From 10pm to 5am: How to Get e-Pass for Travelling

Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, petrol pumps will remain open during the restricted hours

Highlights
  • Government officers/ officials must have an ID card during travel
  • Print and electronic media need e-pass for traveling during curfew
  • Doctors and medical staff can show valid IDs for travel

Delhi on Tuesday imposed a night curfew from 10pm to 5am till April 30 in an attempt to curb the fresh surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital. This essentially means that only those who are offering essential services are allowed to travel during these hours. However, it is essential for these people to get an e-pass for unrestricted movement. The Delhi Government is issuing these e-passes through a Web portal, and the e-pass is mandatory while travelling during restricted hours only. Take a look at who can apply for an e-pass and how to apply for it online.

Who can apply for e-pass

As per the order by the Delhi Government, people selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move around after getting an e-pass. Similarly, people working in print and electronic media organisations will also be allowed to move only if they have an e-pass. Apart from them, private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff can also travel during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after they produce valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment can travel between 10pm to 5am. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum, and gas retail and storage outlets will remain open during the restricted hours.

“Officers/ officials of Government of India, its autonomous/ subordinate office and Public Corporations, and officers/ officials of GNCT of Delhi/ autonomous bodies/ corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and are related to medical establishments are also allowed to travel during restricted hours,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order stated. People working in the office of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid ID card.

How to apply for e-pass to travel during night curfew in Delhi

  1. In order to apply for an e-pass, people working in areas mentioned above will have to visit the Delhi Government's website, and click on Click Here to Apply for ePass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM.
  2. Choose a language you want to proceed in and select e-pass for travel during night-curfew from the drop-down menu.
  3. Fill in the details like your phone number, name, your district, and address or place of engagement.
  4. Next, you need to choose the type of service, such as media, essential services like groceries, medicines, that you are offering from the list in the drop-down menu.
  5. You also need to fill in the details for the period of time you need to get an e-pass.
  6. Upload an ID proof (maximum file size: 4MB), as well as any other document like visiting card, shop/ business license (maximum file size: 4MB).
  7. Tick the acknowledgement button and submit your request. Once you are done with it, you will get e-pass Reference Number that can be used to check whether you have got an e-pass or not on the same website.

Delhi recorded over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on April 7. In India, over 1.15 lakh new COVID-19 cases were registered on the date. Citing officials with knowledge of developments, a report suggested that District Magistrates across Delhi received at least 30,000 applications seeking exemptions from the city's night curfew restrictions on Tuesday.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Delhi Government e-Pass, e-Pass, Night Curfew
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nokia, Lenovo Settle Long-Standing Patent Fight, Resolve All Pending Litigation
Delhi Night Curfew From 10pm to 5am: How to Get e-Pass for Travelling
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  2. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  3. OnePlus Watch First Impressions: It’s About Time
  4. PUBG Mobile Permanently Bans Over 1.6 Million Players: Here’s Why
  5. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  6. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
  7. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Poco X3 Pro First Impressions: The F1 Successor Everyone Wants?
  10. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
#Latest Stories
  1. Android Malware Using Fake App to Spread Via WhatsApp Discovered on Google Play: Check Point Research
  2. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  3. Mi 11 Ultra Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of April 23 Launch in India
  4. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 GPUs, New Gaming Monitors Launched
  5. Oppo Patents Mobile Gaming Controller With Built-in Earphone Storage: Report
  6. E3 2021 Will Be All-Digital Owing to COVID-19, Regular Physical Event Scheduled for 2022
  7. Oppo A35 Price, Specifications, and Images Surface Online via China Telecom Listing
  8. iOS 14 Running on Over 90 Percent of All iPhones Ahead of WWDC and iOS 15: Report
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets Businesses Manage Catalogues Via Its Web, Desktop Clients
  10. Google Chrome for iOS First Update in Four Months Brings Bugs Fixes: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com