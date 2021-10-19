Technology News
loading

Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on introducing this facility inside metro trains within a year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 October 2021 11:41 IST
Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro has introduced the facility of free Wi-Fi service at all metro stations of Yellow Line

Highlights
  • The coronavirus pandemic had hit the national capital in March 2020
  • The Wi-Fi will prove to be a special boon to students
  • DMRC said more than 330 access points have been installed at 37 stations

Commuters of the Delhi Metro can now access the Internet using free high-speed Wi-Fi at all its Yellow Line stations, as the DMRC launched the facility on Sunday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in association with a technology consortium is working on introducing this facility inside metro trains (besides the Airport Express Line) also in a year''s time, officials said.

In January 2020, the urban transporter launched a high-speed Wi-Fi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line that connects New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 stations.

It was the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region.

The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations - New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport, and Dwarka Sector 21.

The coronavirus pandemic had hit the national capital in March 2020 and Delhi Metro services were halted for a long time due to its impact.

"The DMRC on a trial-basis had introduced free Wi-Fi service in the trains of its Airport Line, which were suspended due to COVID-induced constraints in 2020, and are now in the process of being restored within the next 10-15 days time," the DMRC said in a statement.

In its efforts to continuously enhance travel experience for its commuters, the Delhi Metro has successfully introduced the facility of free high-speed Wi-Fi service at all metro stations of the Yellow Line or Line-2, from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre), the officials said, adding that work is on to expand the facility to stations of other corridors of the network.

This high-speed service on the Yellow Line will prove to be a special boon to students travelling to and from North Delhi Campus of Delhi University, the DMRC said.

This service, coinciding with the festival season, has been launched on this line which consists of 37 metro stations, and runs mostly underground through one of the most congested parts of the city, covering outer Delhi, north Delhi through central Delhi, and south Delhi and finally Gurgaon, the officials said.

More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterpreted Internet access to the commuters, the DMRC said.

Apart from providing free Wi-Fi at metro stations across its network, the DMRC in association with Techno Sat Comm is striving to introduce this facility inside metro trains also in a year''s time from here on, the statement said.

Upgrading and installing the desired access points is quite a challenging task in already operational trains, the officials said.

How to access Wi-Fi facility at Delhi Metro Yellow Line stations

  1. To access the high-speed Internet facility at Yellow Line stations, a passenger needs to log on to OUI DMRC FREE WI-FI network.
  2. After that, he or she would need to enter the phone number and email id and an OTP would be sent to the mobile number via SMS. Once the login is successful, the commuter can enjoy the free Wi-Fi service.

Passengers will be able to enjoy all standard Internet applications like e-mail, Facebook, YouTube, Google search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls, and more after logging into the network.
OUI DMRC free high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity is already available on all stations of the Blue Line of the metro network, the officials said.

The Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) consists of 50 metro stations wherein, over 400 access points are placed by the DMRC whereas, the Airport Express Line has been provided with over 50 access points to provide uninterrupted Internet access, the statement said.

With the launch of high-speed Wi-Fi at all stations of the Yellow Line, "OUI DMRC Free WI-Fi" is now available at 94 stations, including interchange facility at New Delhi metro station of the network, the officials said.

This Free Wi-Fi service is being provided by a Consortium led by M/S Techno Sat Comm, the DMRC said.

One may contact the helpline - 9541693693 - if any issues are faced in accessing the free Wi-Fi services at metro stations on all these lines, it said.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DMRC, WiFi, Delhi Metro
Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000
Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch Today

Related Stories

Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  3. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  4. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  5. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  6. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  7. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  9. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. White Dwarf 'Switches on and Off' for First Time, Leaves Astronomers Baffled
  2. Marvel Delays Release Dates for All 2022, 2023 Phase Four Movies
  3. WhatsApp Introduces New Feature That Allows Users to Join Ongoing Calls Directly From Group Chats
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Get New Colour Options in India
  5. Google Pixel 6 Pro Price, Key Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch Today
  6. NASA Shares Stunning Panorama Shot of Milky Way's Galactic Centre
  7. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use
  8. Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000
  9. Alibaba Unveils Custom ARM-Based Server Chip Yitian 710 for Cloud Computing Data Centres
  10. Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s, Realme Watch T1 to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com