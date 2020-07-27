Technology News
loading

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants

Delhi’s new job portal — jobs.delhi.gov.in — will serve as a “Rozgar Bazaar” for both applicants and recruiters.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 July 2020 14:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Screengrab

According to the Kejriwal, many migrant workers who left during the lockdown have started returning

Highlights
  • The portal will serve both recruiters and job aspirants
  • Many people lost their jobs and businesses were affected due to COVID-19
  • The services of the job portal would be free

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a job portal on Monday and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi''s economy.

The portal will serve as a "Rozgar Bazaar" for the recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said, highlighting that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work," he said at a virtual press briefing. "This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform."

 

 

Kejriwal said a special order was being issued to allow the street vendors to resume work.

According to the chief minister, many migrant workers who left Delhi during the lockdown have started returning.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai had said the services of the job portal would be free and an applicant need not pay any money to anyone for registration.

Kejriwal expressed happiness that Delhi managed to bring the coronavirus "under control" without going back to the lockdown that other cities and states were doing.

He said Delhi was registering a sustained lowering of COVID-19 cases at a time the infections were increasing in the country and worldwide.

The chief minister pointed out that the recovery rate in Delhi had gone up to 88 percent and the positivity ratio had dropped from around 35 percent in June to 5 percent currently.

Deaths are also lower as compared to June and only 2,850 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, while 12,500 beds are empty, he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Arvind Kejriwal, Job Portal, Delhi Government, Aam Aadmi Party, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Oppo F15 Starts Receiving ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10 in India
Telegram Update Lets You Upload Profile Videos, Gets 2GB File Sharing Support

Related Stories

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  3. OnePlus Nord Review
  4. Vivo S7 With Dual Selfie Cameras to Launch on August 3
  5. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core With 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord May Get a Third Colour Variant in Gray Ash
  8. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  10. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Update Lets You Upload Profile Videos, Gets 2GB File Sharing Support
  2. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants
  3. SAP Plans to Spin Out Qualtrics, Take It Public
  4. Oppo F15 Starts Receiving ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10 in India
  5. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  6. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4, May Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  7. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core With Android Go, Single Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Marvel Television Head Didn’t Care About Asian Characters, Daredevil Actor Says
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Name Confirmed via Samsung’s iOS App, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  10. Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok, 58 Others Banned in June: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com