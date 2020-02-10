Technology News
Delhi Election Results 2020: Date, Vote Counting Time, How to Check Results Online, and More

Election Results Portal and Vote Helpline app by Election Commission of India are a good place to get Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results. NDTV will also stream the results live.

Updated: 10 February 2020 19:58 IST
Delhi Election Results 2020: Date, Vote Counting Time, How to Check Results Online, and More

Photo Credit: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP

Delhi election results live streaming will be available via NDTV website and official apps

Highlights
  • Delhi election vote counting will start at 8am on February 11
  • Election Commission of India has set up around 21 counting centres
  • The first trends will start to appear within minutes of the counting

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results will be announced tomorrow after the union territory's (UT) residents cast their votes on February 8. Given the country's and Delhi's current political climate, there is a lot of interest in the Delhi election results among not just the UT's populace, but across the country. Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, and Sonia Gandhi-led Indian National Congress are some of the biggest political parties that took part in the latest round of Delhi polls. Read on for how you can track Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results online and via mobile apps.

Election Commission of India has set up around 21 centres across Delhi for the counting of votes. The counting will start at 8am and soon the first trends will start to appear. In case you want to keep up with the Delhi election 2020 results, here's how you can do that.

Election Results Portal by Election Commission of India

The official results portal is the best place get to get the latest and credible results for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The commission has set up a page of the Delhi polls results that will start working at 8am as soon as the counting begins. This page will not only list the winners and losers, but it will also give information about trends and more.

You will be able to check party wise results, constituency wise results, and constituency wise trends. Vote share per party will also be listed on the website.

Voter Helpline app by Election Commission of India

In addition to the official results website, the ECI also runs an app called Voter Helpline that provides election results, in addition to plethora of other useful information. The app is available for both Android and iOS. You can install it on your smartphone to get the Delhi election results on-the-go. Voter Helpline app is just 16MB for Android and 76MB for iOS.

NDTV website and apps

Apart from the official results website and app from Election Commission of India, NDTV, like always, will bring you the latest Delhi polls 2020 results. Just visit NDTV.com tomorrow get the detailed coverage of vote counting and election results. You can also get results for Delhi elections via the official NDTV app that is available on Android as well as iOS. Both NDTV website and app will also offer live streaming of the elections results and analysis.

Additionally, you can tune in to NDTV 24x7 or NDTV Khabar for election updates on assembly results from 8am onward.

Further reading: Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results, Election Commission of India
Delhi Election Results 2020: Date, Vote Counting Time, How to Check Results Online, and More
