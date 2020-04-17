Technology News
How to Delete Zoom Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Because of rising security concerns surrounding Zoom, users may look to terminate their Zoom accounts permanently.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 April 2020 17:51 IST
How to Delete Zoom Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Zoom video conferencing app as unsafe

Highlights
  • A Zoom account can only be deleted via the Web portal
  • Paid user must first cancel their subscription before termination
  • Zoom user cannot delete their account via the Android or iOS app

As citizens across the globe work from home, video conferencing app Zoom has gained popularity. The app is not only being used by families and friends to stay connected, but it has also become the new home for business meetings, online school classes, and webinars. However, recent reportage around this software has only been about security glitches, possible hacks, and password leaks. Due to these reports, Google banned its employees from using the meeting desktop app, and recently even the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Zoom as unsafe. 

Because of these rising security concerns surrounding Zoom, users may look to delete their Zoom accounts permanently. It's important to note that there are two types of users – the Basic user and the Licensed user. The Basic or Free Zoom user can delete their Zoom account at any time easily. However, the paid Zoom user will need to cancel their subscription before they can terminate their account. Also, a Zoom user cannot delete their account via the Zoom mobile apps, they will have to do it via the Web portal only.

Government Warns About Using Zoom App, Issues Advisory for Secure Use by Individuals

How to Use Zoom Meeting App on Your Computer

How to delete Zoom account (Basic or Free user)?

  • Head to the Zoom Web portal on your browser and sign in using your account credentials. 
  • Once signed in, Click Account Management found on the left hamburger menu. Hit Account Profile.

Untitled 6 Zoom

  • In the Account Profile section, you will be able to find the Terminate Your Account option
  • As soon as you click on Terminate Your Account, Zoom will double check by asking ‘Are you sure to terminate your account?'
  • By clicking on ‘Yes', you will be redirected to the Zoom homepage and briefly shown a message that your account termination was successful.
  • You can also choose to select ‘No', if you have a change of heart and decide to keep it.

How to delete Zoom account (Licensed or Paid user)?

  • Head to the Zoom Web portal on your browser and sign in using your account credentials. 
  • Once signed in, Click on Account Management tab found on the left hamburger menu. Hit Billing.
  • In the first Current Plans tab, select the Cancel Subscription option to stop your automatic subscription renewal.
  • Zoom will reconfirm whether you want to really cancel subscription. Click again on the Cancel Subscription button.
  • It will then show a list of reasons asking the user why they no longer wish to use the paid plan or renew the subscription.
  • Select the option that suits your logic best, and hit Submit
  • Once you finish this step, your plan status will have changed to Cancelled. This doesn't mean that your current subscription is revoked. It only means that the plan will not be reactivated automatically once the subscription date ends.
  • Zoom notes that if instead of Cancel Subscription, it says Contact Sales, the user will have to contact a sales representative from Zoom to have the plan cancelled.
  • Once your subscription renewal is deactivated, you can click Account Management > Account Profile > Terminate Your Account.
  • As soon as you click on Terminate Your Account, Zoom will double check by asking ‘Are you sure to terminate your account?'
  • By clicking on ‘Yes', you will be redirected to the Zoom homepage and briefly shown a message that your account termination was successful.
