Technology News
loading

Have Those Behind Defi100 Crypto Project Scammed Investment $32 Million?

The cryptocurrency has clarified that its website was hacked and the hackers had put the message

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 May 2021 12:16 IST
Have Those Behind Defi100 Crypto Project Scammed Investment $32 Million?

Photo Credit: Reuters

Defi100 said its website was hacked, but that the tokens are safe

Highlights
  • On Saturday, the Defi100 website had a screenshot claiming it was a scam
  • The project's official Twitter handle now says that it was hacked
  • It added that the investment in the project is still safe

DeFi100, a cryptocurrency project, allegedly scammed investors of $32 million (roughly Rs. 233 crore) according to reports and tweets. However, the project has now issued a denial of the claims, although some doubt apparently remains. The reports of people behind the project running away with the money started circulating after a rather distasteful message appeared on their website on Sunday. “We scammed you guys, and you can't do **** about it,” read the message on the DeFi100 website. Since then, DeFi100has clarified that their website was hacked and the hackers had put the message, which has been taken down now.

Like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum, among others, DeFi100 is a cryptocurrency. However, it's much lesser-known than the other popular digital assets. At the time of writing, the website was still down. “Oops, looks like the page is lost. This is not a fault, just an accident that was not intentional,” is what it says now.

Speculation about a scam started with a tweet this weekend:

On Sunday, the crypto project, on its official Twitter handle said they had not exited as was suspected. "Firstly, total supply of D100 at present is less than 4 million tokens. At the beginning of the project, total supply was 2.5 million tokens. Secondly, D100 was never a yield farming protocol, which was holding investors funds with TVL over 32 million," it said in a tweet.

"Thirdly, total tokens sold during IDO were 750,000 at $0.80 per token. These facts are available in public for checking their authenticity. The rumours of stealing $32 million are absolutely false and baseless," it added in the subsequent tweet. "We reiterate it again that we have not made any exit."

While the creators of DeFi100 have clarified they have not scammed the investors, one can't really say anything until the website is once again up. According to a report on Coindesk, the value of D100, DeFi100's native token, has plunged 25 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.08 (roughly Rs. 6).

Reports of DeFi100 creators scamming their investors came days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the principal law enforcement agency of the United States, reported that it had received a record 1 million complaints related to online scams and investment frauds in the last 14 months.

It took the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) seven years to log its first million complaints, but the most recent million just took 14 months, the agency said. On May 15, 2021, the IC3 reached the 6-million complaint mark. The IC3, besides supporting the Bureau in law enforcement, collects and reports data in an annual report and educates the public by sharing notices about new scams or an increase in certain type of crimes.

And just last Monday, it came to light that scammers impersonating Elon Musk stole over $2 million (roughly Rs. 14.63 crore) in cryptocurrency since October last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a US consumer protection body, reported.

The FTC's new data also shows that nearly 7,000 people have been defrauded since October 2020, reporting losses in bogus cryptocurrency investments, adding up to over $80 million (roughly Rs. 585.43 crore). These scams, it says, can happen in many ways and they are “full of fake promises and fake guarantees”.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, defi100, Crypto Scam
Realme Phones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18
New Loki Teaser Has Glorious Purpose and Hints of a New Superpower

Related Stories

Have Those Behind Defi100 Crypto Project Scammed Investment $32 Million?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  3. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  4. Redmi Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  6. PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Should Be Banned, Demands MLA
  7. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
  8. Spaceships Instead of Airplanes? Japan Unveils Plan for 2040
  9. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Smart TV 4K With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on May 31
  2. New Loki Teaser Has Glorious Purpose and Hints of a New Superpower
  3. Have Those Behind Defi100 Crypto Project Scammed Investment $32 Million?
  4. Realme Phones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18
  5. PUBG Mobile's Erangel Map Teased in Battlegrounds Mobile India, But As 'Erangle'
  6. Army of the Dead 2 ‘Insane’ Idea Ready to Go, Zack Snyder Says
  7. Conti Ransomware Gang Hit 16 US Health and Emergency Networks, FBI Says
  8. Apple-Epic Trial: App Store Profits Look 'Disproportionate,' US Judge Tells CEO Tim Cook
  9. NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Image Of Galaxy Cluster 3.5 Billion Light-Years Away
  10. Cryptocurrency Miners Halt China Business After Beijing Cracks Down, Bitcoin Price Dives
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com