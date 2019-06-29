Technology News
loading

DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore

The creators of "DeepNude" said the software was launched several months ago for "entertainment" and that they "greatly underestimated" demand for the app.

By | Updated: 29 June 2019 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore
Highlights
  • App shut it down after social media uproar over its potential for abuse
  • Creators say the software was launched only for entertainment purposes
  • Some versions of the software still available and can be abused

The creators of an application allowing users to virtually "undress" women using artificial intelligence have shut it down after a social media uproar over its potential for abuse.

The creators of "DeepNude" said the software was launched several months ago for "entertainment" and that they "greatly underestimated" demand for the app.

"We never thought it would be viral and (that) we would not be able to control the traffic," the DeepNude creators, who listed their location as Estonia, said on Twitter.

"Despite the safety measures adopted (watermarks), if 500,000 people use it, the probability that people will misuse it is too high. We don't want to make money this way."

Articles in The Washington Post, Vice and other media showed how the app could be used to take a photo of a clothed woman and transform that into a nude image, sparking outrage and renewed debate over nonconsensual pornography.

"This is a horrifically destructive invention and we hope to see you soon suffer consequences for your actions," tweeted the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a group that seeks protection against nonconsenual and "revenge" porn.

Mary Anne Franks, a law professor and president of the CCRI, tweeted later, "It's good that it's been shut down, but this reasoning makes no sense. The app's INTENDED USE was to indulge the predatory and grotesque sexual fantasies of pathetic men."

DeepNude offered a free version of the application as well as a paid version, and was the latest in a trend of "deepfake" technology that can be used to deceive or manipulate.

Although the app was shut down, critics expressed concern that some versions of the software remained available and would be abused.

"The #Deepnude app is out there now and will be used, despite the creator taking it off the market. If only there were a way to disable all the versions out there," CCRI tweeted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DeepNude, DeepForce
Facebook's Libra Coin Likely to Run a Regulatory Gauntlet
Honor Smartphones
DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. German TV Brand Metz Launches New Android TV Range in India
  3. Can Innovative Cameras, Aggressive Pricing Help Asus 6Z Beat OnePlus 7?
  4. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
  5. HP Omen X 2S Dual-Screen Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display Launched in India
  6. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  7. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, More
  8. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Review
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30
  10. Spider-Man: Far From Home Tickets Are Now Live in a Few Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.