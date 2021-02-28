Technology News
loading

Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI

Using AI, you can add facial expressions to old photos of relatives or famous people

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 February 2021 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ My Heritage blog

Highlights
  • Anyone can create a few animations after signing up for a free account
  • Animations will have a watermark to show that they are AI-generated
  • Easy social media sharing has led to a number of viral posts online

Deep Nostalgia is a new AI-powered technique from online family tree service MyHeritage, which adds facial animations such as smiles, nods, blinks, and head tilts to still portrait photos. Using the website or mobile app, users can choose from a set of pre-recorded animations that can be transferred onto their own still photos. The service warns that its technology should not be used to try creating "deepfake" videos of public figures or anyone else without their permission. You can crop faces from group shots but cannot yet animate multiple people in one frame. A watermark will be applied to indicate that such animations are generated artificially.

Users can sign up for a free account to use Deep Nostalgia, but will be limited to a small number of animations unless they purchase a subscription plan. Animations can easily be posted to social media and exported as MP4 files. The technology has gone viral on social media, with people posting examples of "Harry Potter"-style animated portraits. In India, Keerthik Sasidharan, author of The Dharma Forest, is among the users who have posted animations of Indian freedom fighters and other historical figures. Here are some of the most interesting photos they have posted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Deep Nosta, My, AI, AI photo, AI animation, deepfake
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Golden Globes 2021: How to Watch Live in India, Date, Time, Notable Nominations, and More
Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online
  2. Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI
  3. Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra-HD TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  6. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  7. Here are the 5 Best Video Editor Apps for Android
  8. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62 Review: End of the Line for the Galaxy M51?
  10. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Deep Nostalgia Brings Historical Photos to Life Using AI
  2. Golden Globes 2021: How to Watch Live in India, Date, Time, Notable Nominations, and More
  3. Realme GT 5G Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench Listing, Retail Box Image Surfaces
  4. Superman Reboot in the Works at Warner Bros. With Ta-Nehisi Coates as Writer, JJ Abrams as Producer
  5. ISRO PSLV-C51 Launch on February 28 With Brazil's Amazonia-1 Satellite on Board
  6. iQoo Neo 5 Launch Set for March 16, Company Reveals Through a Teaser
  7. Moto Watch, Moto Watch One, Moto G Smartwatch Images Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in 2021
  8. Facebook BARS App Launched to Give TikTok-Like Experience to Budding Rappers
  9. Facebook to Pay $650 Million in US Privacy Lawsuit Settlement
  10. Britain to Offer Fast-Track Visas to Bolster Fintech Companies After Brexit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com