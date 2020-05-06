Technology News
loading

'Dear Class of 2020' Is YouTube's Virtual Graduation Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

‘Dear Class of 2020’ virtual event will have musical performances from Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, and others.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 May 2020 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
'Dear Class of 2020' Is YouTube's Virtual Graduation Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

‘Dear Class of 2020’ will be like a festival for students

Highlights
  • YouTube's graduation ceremony is called Dear Class of 2020
  • It will be livestreamed on June 6 on YouTube Originals channel
  • Dear Class of 2020 will be headlines by the Obamas

‘Dear Class of 2020' is YouTube's graduation ceremony event that will be held on June 6. Students will not be able to attend graduation ceremonies in the current coronavirus pandemic, and so, a virtual graduation has been organised considering the safe social distancing norms. The announcement was made on YouTube's Twitter account where some details about the event were shared. ‘Dear Class of 2020' is a virtual graduation event hosted by YouTube to celebrate all the students graduating this year. The ceremony will be headlined by former President of the United States Barak Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. As the coronavirus lockdown has confined everyone in their homes, this is Google's way of celebrating the achievement of students.

As stated in the tweet, the Graduate #WithMe livestream event will start on June 6 at 12pm PST (12:30am IST) and have commencement speeches as well as musical performances. Speakers include Barak and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Sec. Robert M. Gates, Sec. Condoleezza Rice, Malala Yousafzai, and the K-pop group BTS. The CEO of Alphabet and Google, Sundar Pichai, also shared news of his participation at the event through his Twitter account.

Musical performances from Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, and others will take place. YouTube also said there will be a “surprise special guest”. There will also be a number of special appearances including AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, The Try Guys, Kerry Washington, and more.

‘Dear Class of 2020' will be streamed on YouTube Originals channel and the Learn@Home website. According to a report by Engadget, YouTube plans on sharing more details about the June 6 event on May 17. It is expected to give the schedule for the events planned for ‘Dear Class of 2020' livestream. It also states that the K-pop group BTS will host a virtual after-party.

 

Facebook is also holding an event on May 15, with celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and more, and this event will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, according to a report.

Additionally, a one-hour Graduate Together primetime special will be aired on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC on May 16 at 8pm PT (8:30am IST) and as per a press release. The event will be livestreamed on TikTok, Facebook, Complex Networks, PEOPLE, YouTube, and more. According to the Graduate Together's Twitter account, Barak Obama and LeBron James will be among the key speakers at the event.

In these trying times, when people are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the education systems has seen a major shift with classes being shifted online across the globe. This virtual graduation event is a way to continue the age old tradition of graduation ceremonies without breaking the social distancing regulations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dear Class of 2020, YouTube graduation ceremony, Coronavirus, Covid 19
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced, Priced at GBP 90
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
'Dear Class of 2020' Is YouTube's Virtual Graduation Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  5. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Brings Back Halloween Game
  6. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  7. Top 5 Workout Apps to Download During Lockdown in India
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  10. 'Dear Class of 2020' Virtual Graduation Event Will Be Hosted on YouTube
#Latest Stories
  1. China Plans to Complete Space Station by 2022
  2. MediaTek Unveils New Helio G85 Octa-Core Gaming Chipset With 1GHz GPU
  3. Popular Google Doodle Games Brings Back Halloween Game for You to 'Stay and Play at Home'
  4. Amazon Prime Members in India Get Gaming Benefits, Can Avail Free In-Game Content for Select Mobile Games
  5. Space Force Trailer: The Office Stars Reunite on Netflix Workplace Comedy
  6. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Announced in India, Registration for Redmi K20 Series Begins: All Details
  7. 'Dear Class of 2020' Is YouTube's Virtual Graduation Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  8. Huawei FreeBuds 3i True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Announced, Priced at GBP 90
  9. Twitter Tests Telling Users Their Tweet Replies May Be Offensive
  10. Forza Street Now Available to Download for Android and iOS, Early Adopters Get Free In-Game Gifts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com