Technology News
loading

Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?

Dogecoin was trading at just under Rs 24 at the time of writing — can it bounce back to its all time high of Rs. 54?

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 May 2021 13:12 IST
Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?

Photo Credit: Reuters

Dogecoin has dropped to nearly half its peak value, but the decline seems to have stopped now

Highlights
  • Dogecoin's value seems a little more stable this week
  • It dropped sharply by 50 percent from its all time high
  • It's still higher than anytime before April 2021

Dogecoin has been the favourite cryptocurrency of the Internet in recent months, with wild rises in its price. But things changed after peaking around the start of this month, and it's been in freefall since. However, although small drops continue (including fairly sharply in the last few hours) prices are starting to look a little more stable now, and are still high compared to the period before April this year. So has Dogecoin stabilised again or will the wild ride continue?

Dogecoin rose to an all-time high of $0.74 in the first week of May (the Dogecoin price in India was Rs. 54.06 at the time) but it has been dipping over the last two weeks. The market crash has affected other cryptocurrencies too — for example, the Bitcoin price in India dropped to Rs. 25,34,271 earlier this week, compared to a high of Rs. 48,79,220 for Bitcoin in April. The Dogecoin valuation also dropped around 50 percent hitting bottom on May 23 at Rs. 21. Since then it has trended up a little and at the time of writing is just under Rs. 24.

The big question now on every investor's mind is whether Dogecoin has stabilised? Dogecoin had gained 2.74 per cent in value from 24 hours ago and was trading at $0.34 internationally at the time of writing this report. After hitting the May 23 low, the CoinDesk chart for Dogecoin is relatively linear, suggesting it has not shown big volatility since then, except for one peak on May 25.

Whether the stability shown by Dogecoin over the past few days will last is very difficult to say, but its value has reached where it was before the bull run started in April. Tech billionaire Elon Musk is widely credited for fuelling the wild run of Dogecoin through his tweets. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO began tweeting about it in February when the meme currency was relatively unknown and everyone's attention was focussed on Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Soon, Dogecoin surges by 50 per cent. And Musk has continued to rally investors behind Dogecoin since then, once saying he was in talks with the developers of the digital asset to improve “system transaction efficiency”.

After the market crash last week, however, many investors have accused Musk of manipulating the cryptocurrency market with his social media commentary. Some currency bulls even formed a group to “stop Elon” from tweeting on the subject. The group has accused Musk of “trying to pump crypto for ages, tweeting about it to no end, and even going on Saturday Night Live as a last resort to get Dogecoin up! It's ridiculous!”

Musk has said that he supports cryptocurrencies and they have the potential to become the future currency of the Earth. But for now, smart investors should remember that many of the cryptocurrencies that dropped in value during the 2018 crash never recovered past their all-time highs, and so "buying the dip" isn't necessarily a winning strategy.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Elon Musk, cryptocurrency
Tech Trade Groups Sue Florida Over Social Media Law That Fine Companies That Ban Political Candidates
Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores to Rival Amazon, Flipkart

Related Stories

Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  2. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  5. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  7. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  8. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  9. ISRO History: Twitter Thread Captures Space Agency’s Incredible Journey
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Predator Orion 3000, Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop PCs Refreshed; Three HDR Monitors Unveiled Alongside
  2. Twitter Blue Paid Subscription Service Confirmed; Clubhouse-Style Spaces Now Accessible via the Web
  3. Google Messages Testing Pin Conversations, Star Messages Features: Report
  4. Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
  5. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India With Several Bug Fixes, Improvements
  6. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores to Rival Amazon, Flipkart
  7. Tech Trade Groups Sue Florida Over Social Media Law That Fine Companies That Ban Political Candidates
  8. Facebook Extends Ban on Donations to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Win
  9. Acer ConceptD Series, Predator Series, TravelMate Series, Swift X Updated With Latest Intel, AMD CPUs
  10. iQoo Z3 India Launch Teased to Take Place Soon: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com