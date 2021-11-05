Technology News
US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on DarkSide Cybercrime Group

US says DarkSide was responsible for the May cyberattack targeting the Colonial Pipeline, that caused a days-long shutdown and led to a spike in gas prices.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 November 2021 14:44 IST
US Announces $10 Million Reward for Information on DarkSide Cybercrime Group

The cyber attack targeting the Colonial Pipeline caused days-long shutdown leading to spike in gas prices

  • The US has also announced a hefty reward for any conviction in the case
  • Colonial Pipeline has paid the hackers a big sum in Bitcoin
  • The US justice department recovered nearly half of the ransom

The US State Department on Thursday announced a reward of up to $10 million (roughly Rs. 743.6 crore) for information leading to the identification or location of anyone with a key leadership position in DarkSide, a cybercrime organization the FBI has said is based in Russia.

The FBI has said DarkSide was responsible for the May cyber attack targeting the Colonial Pipeline, causing a days-long shutdown that led to a spike in gas prices, panic buying and localized fuel shortages in the US Southeast.

The State Department also said it is offering a reward of up to $5 million (roughly Rs. 37.18 crore) for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any person attempting to participate in a DarkSide ransomware incident.

"In offering this reward, the United States demonstrates its commitment to protecting ransomware victims around the world from exploitation by cyber criminals," the department said in a statement.

Colonial Pipeline has said it paid the hackers nearly $5 million in Bitcoin to regain access to its systems. The US Justice Department in June recovered about $2.3 million (roughly Rs. 17.10 crore) of the ransom.

The State Department in July offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any person who, while acting at the direction or under the control of a foreign government, participated in malicious cyber activities against US critical infrastructure.

© Thomson Reuters 2021


