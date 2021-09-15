Technology News
loading

Cybercrime Spreads in Australia as COVID-19 Pushes More People Online

Ransomware incidents increased nearly 15 percent, with the health sector reporting the second-highest number of attacks.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 September 2021 10:51 IST
Cybercrime Spreads in Australia as COVID-19 Pushes More People Online

The United States and its allies, including Australia, accused China of a global cyberespionage campaign

Highlights
  • Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data
  • Typically hackers will offer victims a passcode - or a "key"
  • IDCare works with regulators to support ientity theft victims,

Australia reported on Wednesday a 13 percent jump in cyber crime in the past year, with about one incident in four targeting critical infrastructure and services as working from home during the pandemic made more people vulnerable to online attacks.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) received one cybercrime report every eight minutes over the 12 months to June 30, 2021, it said in its annual report.

Hackers have switched their focus to people working remotely online, and used fear created by COVID-19 to actively target vulnerable people and health services to conduct espionage, and steal money and sensitive data, Assistant Minister of Defence Andrew Hastie said in a statement.

Ransomware incidents increased nearly 15 percent, with the health sector reporting the second-highest number of attacks.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data and typically hackers will offer victims a passcode - or a "key" - to retrieve it in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into millions of dollars.

"Malicious cybercriminals are escalating their attacks on Australians," Hastie said.

In June last year, Australia said it was being targeted by a "sophisticated state-based cyberactor" with the attacks targeting all levels of the government, political parties and essential service providers. Sources told Reuters that Australia viewed China as the chief suspect, which Beijing has denied.

In July this year, the United States and its allies, including Australia, accused China of a global cyberespionage campaign, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken said posed "a major threat to our economic and national security".

IDCare, which works with regulators to support identity theft victims, said the ACSC figures were the "tip of the iceberg" because many victims did not report to authorities. It said it had experienced a 47 percent jump in complaints so far in 2021, compared to 2020 which was itself a record year.

"The general indicators are that it's not slowing and is likely to increase," IDCare managing director David Lacey said.

"It's a perfect storm for scammers it's conditions that they love and thrive in."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ransomware, COVID 19, cybersecurity, cyberattack, Cryptocurrency
Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro to Launch in India Today, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Goes on Sale as Well

Related Stories

Cybercrime Spreads in Australia as COVID-19 Pushes More People Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  4. New iPad, iPad mini With Faster Performance, Improved Displays Launched
  5. Apple Event Updates: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, New iPad Models Arrive
  6. Nokia G50 5G Price, Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch 
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased by Amazon
  8. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  9. iQoo Z5 Pro Specifications Allegedly Leak via Google Play Console
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. China Developing Machines That Can Track Data Sent Abroad by Cars
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: iPhone 12, MSI Laptops, More Receive Discounts
  3. T-Mobile Data Breach to Be Investigated by Massachusetts Attorney General
  4. Cybercrime Spreads in Australia as COVID-19 Pushes More People Online
  5. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro to Launch in India Today, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker Goes on Sale as Well
  6. Microsoft President Brad Smith Named as Vice Chair, Company to Buy Back Up to $60 Billion in Shares
  7. TikTok's Lead EU Regulator Opens Two Data Privacy Probes
  8. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All You Need to Know
  9. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specifications, and More
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 With Largest-Ever Display, IP6X Dust-Resistant Design Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com