Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point

Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point

Particularly in India, an organisation was attacked 1,738 times per week on average in the last six months.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 July 2021 18:59 IST
Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Pixabay

Cyberattacks are getting new shapes and sizes to target more organisations globally

Highlights
  • Cyberattacks around the world grew significantly in the last six months
  • Check Point released its mid-year report to detail cyberattack trends
  • India saw an uptick of attacks for the last few months

Cyberattacks on organisations have grown globally by 29 percent in the last six months, with the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region showing the highest growth followed by the US and Asia Pacific (APAC), according to cybersecurity firm Check Point. The number of ransomware attacks on organisations are also said to have increased by 93 percent annually in the first half of 2021. In comparison with some of the global markets, India appears to be a key target for attackers.

Check Point released its ‘Cyber Attack Trends: 2021 Mid-Year Report' on Thursday where it highlighted the growth of cyberattacks on organisations across all sectors, including government, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

In the US, cyberattacks grew 17 percent to an average of 443 weekly attacks. The change in the EMEA region, however, was even bigger as the weekly average of attacks per organisation was 777 — a 36 percent increase. Specifically within Europe, there was an increase of 27 percent, while in Latin America the growth was 19 percent. Organisations in APAC, on the other hand, saw 1,338 weekly attacks, up 13 percent from earlier this year.

Check Point's report also mentioned that particularly in India, an organisation is being attacked on average 1,738 times per week in the last six months, compared to 757 attacks per organisation globally. Education and research, government and military, insurance and legal, manufacturing, and healthcare were the most impacted industries targeted by attackers in the last six months.

There was also an uptick in ransomware attacks. Check Point said that in addition to stealing sensitive data from organisations and threatening to release it publicly unless a payment is made, attackers are now targeting organisations' customers as well as their business partners and demanding ransom from them too.

Supply chain attacks including SolarWinds grew alongside ransomware attacks this year. Codecov and Kaseya were also among the most recent sophisticated supply chain attacks.

Check Point noted that following Emotet botnet's takedown in January, attackers are exploring other malware options, namely Trickbot, Dridex, Qbot, and IcedID.

“In the first half of 2021, cyber criminals have continued to adapt their working practices in order to exploit the shift to hybrid working, targeting organisations' supply chains and network links to partners in order to achieve maximum disruption,” said Maya Horowitz, VP Research at Check Point, in a prepared statement.

cyberattacks mid year 2021 check point report image Cyberattacks Check Point

Cyberattacks' growth globally in the last six months
Photo Credit: Check Point

 

The firm also predicted that the ongoing growth of ransomware attacks would continue to grow bigger. This may come despite governments including the Joe Biden Administration in the US making it a priority to limit ransomware targeting. Hackers are expected to evolve and new groups could be formed to boost ransomware attacks.

Alongside ransomware attacks, Check Point predicted that man-in-the-middle attacks where hackers gain access to compromised networks and customise attacks will grow. The growth in cyberattacks is also expected to increase collateral damage on affected organisations and requires special security strategy to stay protected.

The complete security report with additional insights is available for download through the Check Point site. You need to create an account with the firm to download the report.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberattack, Ransomware Attack, Ransomware, Trickbot, Dridex, Qbot, IcedID, Check Point
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Sees Highest Second-Quarter Revenue Share, Xiaomi Becomes Second Largest Brand Globally: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  5. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  6. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  7. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  8. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  9. Oppo Reno 6 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post
  2. Facebook to Launch Ray-Ban AR Smart Glasses Next, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms
  3. iQoo 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Get 2K AMOLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  4. Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point
  5. Apple Sees Highest Second-Quarter Revenue Share, Xiaomi Becomes Second Largest Brand Globally: Counterpoint
  6. Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More
  7. Robinhood, Gateway to 'Meme' Stocks, Raises $2.1 Billion in IPO
  8. Google Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Personal Data Law, Its First Fine for the Offense
  9. Panasonic Rides Demand for Home Appliances, Car Batteries to Post a 27-Time Surge in Q1 Profits
  10. Didi Global Considers Going Private to Calm China, Compensate Investor Losses: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com