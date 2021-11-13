Technology News
Cyberattack Turns Off the Taps at Barcelona's Damm Brewery

The attack hit the brewery on Tuesday night and for a few hours the plant in El Prat de Llobregat was "entirely paralysed."

By Reuters | Updated: 13 November 2021 11:07 IST
Highlights
  • The attack hit for a few hours in El Prat de Llobregat plant
  • IT services made possible a partial resumption of production
  • No clarity on whether the owner had paid anything to the hackers

Spain's second biggest beer maker Damm halted output at its main brewery outside Barcelona after a cyberattack hit its computer systems earlier this week, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The attack hit the brewery on Tuesday night and for a few hours the plant in El Prat de Llobregat, which produces 7 million hectolitres of beer a year, was "entirely paralyzed", Olga Vidal, Damm's head of communications, told Reuters on Friday.

"IT services made possible a partial resumption of production and we expect to operate at 100 percent in the coming hours," she said.

She declined to say whether a ransom was demanded of the company or if the maker of Estrella Damm lager had paid anything to the hackers behind the attack.

She wouldn't confirm whether the company had notified the police and local police declined to comment.

Damm bottles several other beer brands besides its iconic Estrella Damm and has honored all deliveries to bars, restaurants, and supermarkets thanks to existing stocks, Vidal said.

Several high-profile cyberattacks in the past year, including the Colonial Pipeline hack, which caused panic buying of fuel across the eastern US in May, have jolted governments and companies into reviewing their security policies.

A European Union report released in October found the COVID-19 pandemic and rise of home working had created opportunities for cyber-criminals to flourish and led to a proliferation of so-called hackers for hire.

Last month, the Autonomous University of Barcelona was hit by a ransomware attack, while earlier this year hackers knocked out several services at Spain's employment agency.

Glen de Vries, Who Flew Into Space With William Shatner Aboard Blue Origin, Dies in Plane Crash
