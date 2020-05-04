Technology News
Cure.fit Said to Have Laid Off Employees, Mulling All-Digital Move

Cure.fit closed all its fitness centres at the start of the lockdown but has now decided not to reopen several in small cities, sources told Reuters.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 May 2020 15:41 IST
Cure.fit Said to Have Laid Off Employees, Mulling All-Digital Move

The layoffs have come from across the business, sources said

  • Cure.fit was founded by two former Flipkart executives in 2016
  • It has decided not to reopen several fitness centres
  • Cure.fit has not said how many people it employs

Gym and wellness startup cure.fit has laid off as many as 800 of its staff across the country and permanently closed a number of fitness centres to cut costs amid the world's biggest coronavirus lockdown, sources familiar with the situation said. Founded by two former Flipkart executives in 2016 and backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, the company's cult.fit business quickly attracted a large fan base thanks to state-of-the-art group fitness sessions and celebrity endorsements, opening centres in more than 130 locations across India.

The Bengaluru-based company closed all its fitness centres at the start of the lock down but has now decided not to reopen several in smaller cities, six sources aware of the developments -- including fitness trainers and centre managers -- told Reuters.

Cure.fit, which also expanded into Dubai last June, has not said how many people it employs. According to one person who was part of the talent acquisition team, the company had roughly 5000 employees across India, including those at its cure.fit and eat.fit units offering medical services and healthy eating options.

The layoffs come from across the business, the sources said.

Cure.fit declined to immediately comment.

"I cannot face my family, how will I survive when it is not clear when this lockdown situation will end or when people will start to hire again?," said Surjit Singh, a 27-year-old boxer from West Bengal's Kolkata who was employed as a trainer in Bangalore and joined the startup 11 months ago.

Other employees who were let go said the company was planning to move all its classes online. The app already offers virtual personal training sessions.

Cure.fit, founded by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, also launched a grocery delivery service in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai last month as India went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Around 100 of the former employees discussed what steps they might be able to take in a WhatsApp group reviewed by Reuters, worrying about being unemployed due to the ongoing lockdown.

"We were asked to resign on Friday and all official accounts were blocked in a couple of hours," one laid off employee, who did not want to be named for fear of repercussions, said.

"We can't reach out to our managers for any clarification, they dropped it on us out of nowhere and disappeared."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

