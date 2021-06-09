Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Said to Scout Entry Into India Despite Potential Ban

Cryptocurrency ban’s opponents say the move would stifle the economic power of the country.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 June 2021 10:42 IST
Cryptocurrency Exchanges Said to Scout Entry Into India Despite Potential Ban

US-based Kraken, Hong Kong-based Bitfinex, and rival KuCoin are actively scouting the market

Highlights
  • All three exchanges are ranked in the world's top ten by CoinMarketCap
  • India has had no rules specifically for cryptocurrency exchanges
  • In 2019, Binance acquired WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency startup

Global digital currency exchanges are exploring ways to set up in India, following in the footsteps of market leader Binance, industry sources told Reuters, while the government in New Delhi dithers over introducing a law that could ban cryptocurrencies.

Opponents of the potential ban say it would stifle the economic power of a tech-savvy, young nation of 1.35 billion people. There is no official data, but industry analysts reckon there are 15 million crypto investors in India holding over Rs. 10,000 crores.

According to four sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to comment on private discussions, US-based Kraken, Hong Kong-based Bitfinex, and rival KuCoin are actively scouting the market, which analysts say would only get bigger if it was given a free rein.

"These companies have already begun talks to understand the Indian market and the entry points better," said one source directly involved with an exchange that had begun due diligence for an Indian firm it was considering acquiring.

The other two exchanges, he said, were in the initial stages of deciding whether to enter India and weighing their options, which effectively come down to a choice between setting up a subsidiary or buying an Indian firm, as Binance, the world's biggest exchange, did two years ago.

Bitfinex declined to comment while Kraken and KuCoin did not respond to an email seeking comment.

All three exchanges are ranked in the world's top ten by data platform CoinMarketCap, based on their traffic, liquidity, and trustworthiness of their reported trading volumes.

"The Indian market is huge and it is only starting to grow, if there was more policy certainty by now Indian consumers would have been spoilt for choice in terms of exchanges, because everyone wants to be here," said Kumar Gaurav, founder of digital bank Cashaa.

Proponents of cryptocurrencies say they would be the most cost-efficient way for Indians abroad to remit funds home.

But authorities worry that rich people and criminals could hide their wealth in the digital world, and speculative flows of funds through digital channels, ungoverned by India's strict exchange controls, could destabilise the financial system.

Bill delayed, fate unknown

Hitherto, India has had no rules specifically for cryptocurrency exchanges wishing to set up in the country. Instead they could register themselves as tech companies to obtain a relatively easy entry path.

In 2019, Binance acquired WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency startup which has allowed users to buy and sell crypto with rupees on the Binance Fiat Gateway.

US based exchange, Coinbase, has announced plans for a back office in India.

But with the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies taking a turn for worse globally, Indian authorities are exercising greater scrutiny.

In China, authorities have forbidden banks and online payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

And the Indian government was set to present a bill to parliament by March that proposed a ban on cryptocurrencies, making trading and holding them illegal. But the government has held it back, and conflicting statements since have fueled uncertainty over the bill's fate.

Meantime, major Indian banks have begun to sever ties with cryptocurrency exchanges and traders, amid Reserve Bank of India's concerns about the financial stability risks posed by the volatile asset.

The RBI is looking at launching its own digital currency, but Governor Shaktikanta Das in February described those plans as a "work in progress".

For all the uncertainty over what India will end up doing, some digital currency exchanges clearly reckon it would be better to gain entry rather than miss out.

"It's clear that the rewards outweigh the perceived risks, which is luring these global firms to the Indian market," said Darshan Bathija, chief executive officer of Vauld, a foreign crypto exchange with a presence in India.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Amazon May Prove Exception to Minimum Global Tax Rate Rules
Nokia C01 Plus With Android 11 (Go Edition), Selfie Flash Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Said to Scout Entry Into India Despite Potential Ban
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Australia's Largest Dinosaur Identified as New Species
  2. All You Need to Know About Loki, the Next Marvel Series
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Review: Loki Is a Time-Hopping Marvel Adventure Through the End of Worlds
  7. iQoo Z3 With Snapdragon 768G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Loki Will Also Be in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teased to Be 'Almost Here'
  10. Vivo Y73 Unboxing Video Leaks All Specifications Ahead of Its India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Loki Tamil, Telugu Dubs Delayed. Disney+ Hotstar Says Coming ‘Soon’
  2. Nokia C01 Plus With Android 11 (Go Edition), Selfie Flash Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Cryptocurrency Exchanges Said to Scout Entry Into India Despite Potential Ban
  4. Amazon May Prove Exception to Minimum Global Tax Rate Rules
  5. US Senate Passes Sweeping Bill to Address China Tech Threat, Authorises $190 Billion for Research
  6. Bitcoin Falls to Three-Week Low as IRS Seeks Approval for Reporting Rules on Cryptocurrency Transfers
  7. WhatsApp Voice Calls Now Available on Jio Phone, Other KaiOS-Based Smart Feature Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite India Launch on June 23, Reveals Amazon Listing
  9. Microsoft Office Gets Patched for 4 Vulnerabilities That Could Impact User Security: Check Point Research
  10. Pixel June 2021 Feature Drop Brings Astrophotography in Night Sight, Locked Folder in Google Photos, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com