COVID-19 vaccine registration process on the CoWIN portal begun today, allowing the general public to register for the vaccination drive. The Government of India second phase includes inoculation of citizens above 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities. Eligible citizens need to register on the CoWIN portal to get the vaccination at a nearby registered centre. While the portal was expected to begin registration process from 9am today, both the website and the Aarogya Setu app seem to not be functioning properly for some users.

CoWIN portal not working

Eligible citizens can self-register for a COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWIN online portal or the Aarogya Setu app. At the time of writing, both platforms were not functioning properly for some users. Some users couldn't register on the CoWIN website, and the Aarogya Setu app also did not allow us to register either. However, some members of our team at Gadgets 360 could register, so it appears that the issue might be rectified soon.

The process failed for several of our team members in the initial OTP phase only, not allowing users to go ahead. Both the platforms showed an error with a message that reads, “Something went wrong. Please try again.” It could be possible that the government is carrying out some background work and may widely enable the registration process soon. It could also be a case of excess load on the servers and this should get rectified soon.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine online?

After getting the OTP, the digital self-registration module will allow users to register for the vaccine by providing their government ID details (such as passport, Aadhaar card, driving license, etc). After completing registration, the site gives users the choice to register additional three members, select the most nearby vaccination centre, and schedule vaccination date as per slot availability. Users also get the option to reschedule their appointment and download the confirmation as a software copy. The registered user will also get a confirmation via SMS. Once you get the first dose of the vaccine, the appointment for the second dose of vaccine will automatically be scheduled after 28 days.

Process for registration of CoWIN portal

Citizens can register by going to www.cowin.gov.in Enter a valid mobile number. Click on Get OTP button. OTP is sent at the phone number via SMS. Enter the OTP and click Verify button. Once the OTP is validated, the Registration of Vaccination page appears. Enter details required in the Registration of Vaccination page. Users need to add their Photo ID proof, ID number, and other details. Users can submit their Aadhar Card, Election Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, or Pension document as photo ID proof. They need to then choose a nearby vaccination centre from the list and select a date based on the availability. Users who have co-morbidity will need to carry a medical certificate when they go to take the vaccine.

Process for registration of Aarogya Setu app

Head to the Aarogya Setu app > Click on CoWIN tab on the home screen Select Vaccination Registration > Enter Phone Number > Enter OTP Click on Verify > You will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page Follow the same steps as mentioned in theProcess for registration of CoWIN portal' guide.

How old do you need to be to get vaccinated? Which comorbidities are accepted by the government?

All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register. In addition, all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 45 years to 59 years as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register if they have a specified comorbidity. The centre has specified 20 comorbidities including HIV, severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years, diabetes, hypertension, heart-related issues, and more. The full list can be viewed here.

There is no CoWIN app

The registration process for the vaccination needs to be done through the CoWIN website only. The Ministry of Health has recently confirmed that the CoWIN app is not meant for beneficiary registration and can only be used by administrators.

What is the price of the vaccine? How can I find a nearby vaccination centre?

Government centres to offer the vaccination for free, whereas registered private clinics will charge a fee of Rs. 250. 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes have been roped in to carry out this mass vaccination drive. While the CoWIN portal offers a list of eligible vaccination centres, if you want to look for a nearby centre, you can use the maps.mapmyindia.com portal to locate the one nearest you.