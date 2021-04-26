Technology News
loading

COVID Situation in India: Satya Nadela ‘Heartbroken’, Sundar Pichai ‘Devastated’

Microsoft and Google’s CEO’s pledged to aid relief efforts in India.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 26 April 2021 10:54 IST
COVID Situation in India: Satya Nadela ‘Heartbroken’, Sundar Pichai ‘Devastated’

Nadela said Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts

Highlights
  • Nadela tweeted that he was “heartbroken” by current situation in India
  • Google's funding would include grants from Google.org
  • US President Joe Biden assured India of the American assistance

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela has expressed concern over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and thanked the United States for having mobilised help in this hour of crisis. Nadela tweeted that he was “heartbroken” by the current situation in India, adding that he was “grateful the US government is mobilising to help”. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, too, tweeted that he was “devastated” to see the worsening COVID crisis in India. He said Google and Googlers will be assisting Rs. 135 crores in funding to Give India and UNICEF for medical supplies, organisations supporting communities,, and grants to help critical information.

Nadela also said that Microsoft will continue to use its “voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices".

In a statement, Sanjay Gupta Country Head & VP, Google India, said the tech giant's funding would include grants from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm. “The first is to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second will go to UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it's needed most in India. It also includes donations from our ongoing employee giving campaign — so far more than 900 Googlers have contributed $500,000 (roughly Rs. 3.7 crores) for organisations supporting high-risk and marginalised communities,” Gupta said.

Nadela and Pichai's tweets came within hours of the United States saying it would “immediately” make available sources of raw materials required to expand production of Covishield vaccine as India continues to fight a daily surge of over 300,000 cases.

US President Joe Biden assured India of the American assistance, saying the country was "determined" to extend help.

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, and confirmed this as also that his country had "identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and PPE suits that will (also) be made immediately available to India".

The US is also "pursuing options to provide oxygen and related supplies on an urgent basis" to help India overcome a shortage that has endangered the lives of thousands of both COVID-positive patients and those fighting other diseases.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," the US said.

Meanwhile, the situation in India remains extremely critical as it clocked 3.52 lakh new infections in the last 24 hours. Another 2,806 people lost their lives to the infection on Sunday. This is the highest-ever single-day spike in death numbers. India now has a mammoth 2.8 million active cases even as people struggle to get beds, oxygen supply, and ventilators in private as well as government healthcare facilities.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: COVID 19, coronavirus, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Microsoft, Google
ISRO to Launch Data Relay Satellite to Track Gaganyaan
iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

COVID Situation in India: Satya Nadela ‘Heartbroken’, Sundar Pichai ‘Devastated’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Species of Plant-Eating Dinosaur Discovered in World’s Driest Desert
  2. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Has a Beautiful Image to Show on Its Birthday
  3. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Tested Playback Speed for Voice Messages in Public Beta
  5. Watch Actor Shruti Haasan Unbox Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  8. How to Check CIBIL Score Online
  9. Ethereurm Co-Founder Donates Over $600,000 in Tokens for COVID-19 Relief
  10. Oscars Winners 2021 — the Full List
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing 24 Hours Option for Disappearing Messages on Android, iOS, Web: Report
  2. Elon Musk Set to Host Saturday Night Live With Miley Cyrus as Musical Guest
  3. iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. COVID Situation in India: Satya Nadela ‘Heartbroken’, Sundar Pichai ‘Devastated’
  5. ISRO to Launch Data Relay Satellite to Track Gaganyaan
  6. NASA's Mars Helicopter's Third Flight Goes Farther, Faster Than Before
  7. Oscars Winners 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  8. Facebook, Twitter Remove Nearly 100 Posts Critical of COVID-19 Response in India After Government Order
  9. Apple Moving Forward on App Privacy Update Despite Pushback
  10. Ethereum Co-Founder Donates Rs. 4.5 Crores For COVID-19 Relief in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com