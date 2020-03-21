Technology News
COVID-19: YouTube to Promote 'Authoritative' Coronavirus Content on Homepage

YouTube earlier this week joined other large US internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 March 2020 11:07 IST
YouTube is set to expand the new development beyond the initial 16 countries

Highlights
  • YouTube has added a COVID-19 "news shelf" to its homepage
  • The move comes amid an unprecedented global response to COVID-19
  • Facebook also took a similar move earlier this week

YouTube has unveiled a fresh effort to stem the spread of coronavirus misinformation with a "news shelf" on its homepage promoting "authoritative content." The move is the latest by technology platforms to curb the sharing of rumours and hoaxes about the pandemic, with Facebook having announced a similar action this week.

"We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we're launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries," the Google-owned video sharing service said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday.

"We'll expand to more countries, as well."

YouTube earlier this week joined other large US internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes amid an unprecedented global response to the pandemic as well as increased claims that the virus itself is a hoax.

Facebook on Wednesday said it would make a similar move to place authoritative information at the top of user feeds.

The Facebook information hub was built in collaboration with health organisations and was rolled out in the US and Europe, with plans to expand it to other locations.

"Our goal is to put authoritative information in front of everyone who uses our services," Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

Twitter this week expanded its safety rules to remove tweets that could put more people at risk.

Twitter's safety team said it would ban "content that increases the chance that someone contracts or transmits the virus," including denial of expert guidance or encouragement of the use of fake or ineffective treatments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, coronavirus, COVID 19
Netflix Picks Up 'The Lovebirds' as Movie Theatres Face Uncertainty

