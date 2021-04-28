COVID-19 vaccine registration in India for people aged between 18 and 44 years will go live from 4pm today (Wednesday, April 28). This will be the phase 3 of the vaccination drive in India that will expand the existing criteria of vaccinating people aged 45 and above. Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory and it requires eligible people to have a valid Indian identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or a PAN card. India last reported over 350,000 cases in a day, the highest in the world.

The government will kick off the registration process for the people aged between 18 and 44 years at 4pm through the CoWIN portal, as well as the Aarogya Setu and Umang apps, the official MyGovIndia account tweeted on Wednesday. The registration was initially announced to go live from midnight (12am), but it was postponed to 4pm.

Following the registration, the vaccination drive for all the eligible people will begin from May 1. It will, however, be subject to the availability of the vaccines. Appointments at state government centres and private centres will depend on how many vaccination centres are ready on May 1 for vaccination of the people aged above 18, the MyGovIndia account tweeted.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Online registration for COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for people aged between 18 and 44 years, according to the FAQ section on the CoWIN portal. This means that unlike the people aged 45 years and above, people between the ages of 18 and 44 years are not likely to be eligible for an on-spot registration (walk-in appointment).

You need to have a mobile number to register for the COVID-19 vaccination online. The government also requires a valid Indian ID proof. This can be your Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport, pension passbook, NPR smart card, or voter ID card (e-elector photo identity card). As mentioned, you can register on the CoWIN portal, or through Aarogya Setu or Umang app.

Steps to register for COVID-19 vaccination through CoWIN portal Once COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 18-44 years begins, eligible citizens will be able to register for an appointment online. Here's how you can do that. Twitter to Ease COVID-19 Resource Searches in India With These Updates Register/ Sign in Yourself. Visit CoWIN website and click on Type your mobile number and hit the Get OTP button. A one-time password (OTP) will reach your phone. Enter the OTP you have received on your phone and click Verify. Now, enter details such as your name, gender, and year of birth. Click on Register. Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered to book the appointment for the vaccination. Enter your pin code and click Search. You will see the centres available for your pin code. You can also search for a vaccine centre by selecting your state and district. Select the centre and date and time for the vaccination, and hit Confirm.

You can add up to four family members through one registration. However, it is important to point out that if one person aged 45 years or above and others aged between 18 and 44 years want to schedule a combined appointment, then only private paid vaccination centres or vaccination centres as per state government's policy will be made available.

Steps to register for COVID-19 vaccine via Aarogya Setu app

If you do not want to use the CoWIN portal via a Web browser, you can use the Aarogya Setu app on your phone to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Below are the steps that you can follow to register using the app.

Open the Aarogya Setu app. Go to the CoWIN tab from the home screen. Select Vaccination Registration and enter your phone number to get an OTP. Tap Verify. You will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page. Now follow the same steps as mentioned above for registering through the CoWIN portal.

The vaccination drive currently includes two COVID-19 vaccines, namely Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).