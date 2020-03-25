Technology News
COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO Partners Microsoft, Facebook for Global Coronavirus Hackathon

Twitter, WeChat, TikTok, Pinterest, and Slack are also participating in the hackathon.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 25 March 2020 16:04 IST
COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO Partners Microsoft, Facebook for Global Coronavirus Hackathon

Twitter, WeChat, TikTok, Pinterest, and Slack are also participating in the hackathon

Highlights
  • WHO has partnered with tech giants like Facebook and Microsoft
  • It is asking developers to build solutions that drive social impact
  • #BuildforCOVID19 hackathon would begin accepting submissions on Thursday

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with tech giants like Facebook and Microsoft for a global hackathon, asking developers to build software solutions that drive social impact, with the aim of tackling some of the challenges related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The #BuildforCOVID19 hackathon would begin accepting project submissions on Thursday. The hackathon would announce top projects on April 3.

Along with Facebook and Microsoft, tech companies Twitter, WeChat, TikTok, Pinterest, and Slack are also participating in the hackathon.

"We're encouraging YOU - innovators around the world - to #BuildforCOVID19 using technologies of your choice across a range of suggested themes and challenge areas - some of which have been sourced through health partners including the World Health Organization and scientists at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub," said the hackathon portal.

Facebook features like Blood Donations and Crisis Response were first built during hackathons and are now used by millions of people worldwide. I'm hopeful that some useful prototypes and ideas will come out of this one as well," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post.

"Given the isolation currently being experienced within communities right now, we want to create an online space where developers could ideate, experiment and build software solutions to help address this crisis," said the hackathon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WHO, Microsoft, Facebook
COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO Partners Microsoft, Facebook for Global Coronavirus Hackathon
Comment
 
 

