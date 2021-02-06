Technology News
loading

Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government

Co-Win portal and CoWin mobile app have been created to streamline the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 February 2021 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government

Total Rs. 58.90 lakhs has been incurred on Co-WIN, as on February 1 this year

Highlights
  • Co-WIN app follows the privacy policy as stated in NDHM
  • For data safety, data is encrypted using a highly secure key,
  • No unauthorised access to database on AWS server is allowed

Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Lok Sabha on Friday. Providing details about the Co-WIN portal, which has been created along with the CoWin mobile app to streamline the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, he said it has been developed by the Ministry of Health, Government of India with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India Office. 

On whether Aadhaar is mandatory for registering on the Co-WIN application, Choubey, in a written reply, said, "No, Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal”. He further said that a total Rs. 58.90 lakhs has been incurred on Co-WIN, as on February 1 this year.  

On whether any privacy impact assessments were carried out to develop the application, Choubey said, "Yes, privacy impact assessments were carried out for Co-WIN portal. For data safety, data is encrypted using a highly secure key, no unauthorised access to database on AWS server is allowed and restricted access to relational database service (to decrease the risk of malicious activities)." 

The Co-WIN application follows the privacy policy as stated in the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), he added. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CoWIN, COVID 19, COVID 19 Vaccine, COWIN App
IRCTC Launches Online Bus Booking Services

Related Stories

Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  2. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  3. Realme X7 5G Review
  4. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  5. FAU-G Ratings Drop Was Unexpected, Says Vishal Gondal
  6. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Coming to India, WarnerMedia Says
  7. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco M3 First Impressions
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
  2. IRCTC Launches Online Bus Booking Services
  3. High-Speed Mobile Internet Services Being Restored in Jammu and Kashmir After 18 months
  4. Amazon Installing AI Cameras in Delivery Vans Sparks Surveillance Concerns
  5. Microsoft Cuts Donations to Politicians Who Voted in Favour of Donald Trump Against US Election Results
  6. Myanmar Coup: Twitter, Instagram Banned After Facebook and WhatsApp as Protests Spread
  7. Apple’s Patent Application Indicates That It Could Have a Solution for Fraying Lightning Cables
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Coming to India, ‘Fully Committed’ WarnerMedia Says
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  10. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com