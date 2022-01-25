Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID 19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature

HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature

Users can now choose to be reminded when they are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2022 18:24 IST
HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Prasesh Shiwakoti

Users above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities are eligible for a vaccine booster dose

Highlights
  • VaccinateMe allows users to book vaccine slots via the browser
  • WhatsApp reminders are sent out to eligible users before a dose is due
  • VaccinateMe also allows booking of doses for children above age 15

HealthifyMe recently announced support for a new vaccination reminder feature for users who are waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The company's VaccinateMe platform has been updated with a new feature to calculate the estimated eligibility date for users for booster (or precautionary) doses of the vaccine, based on their age bracket. HealthifyMe's feature will calculate the eligibility date for users, based on the current policies and guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, according to the company. Users can then opt to be reminded about their due date for the next vaccination dose via WhatsApp.

According to HealthifyMe, those eligible for a precautionary or booster dose of the vaccine (based on their age) can book a slot on VaccinateMe, while children aged 15 and above can also book their slot. In addition, users will be eligible for unlimited access to live online exercise and immunity workshops on HealthifyStudio. The precautionary or booster dose can be booked by visiting the website, where users can pick from Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V, depending on their previous two doses.

In order to book a precautionary or booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, users can follow the following steps from a smartphone browser:

  1. Visit the HealthifyMe vaccine booking platform VaccinateMe on your phone.
  2. Select your state and choose your district.
  3. Choose the Precautionary Dose option and click Search Slots.
  4. Select the vaccine you have already received — Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V.
  5. Tap on Search Slots again.
  6. Select a convenient date to get vaccinated, then select a vaccination centre from the list.
  7. After noting the price of the vaccine, as well as the address of the vaccination centre, tap on Book.
  8. Enter the phone number used to register on the CoWIN platform and enter the OTP when prompted.

At the moment, only those above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities are eligible to receive a precautionary or booster dose of the vaccine, along with frontline workers like doctors, nurses and essential service staff. Users eligible to receive the extra dose can also walk into vaccination centres and receive their shot if the centre has enough doses.

The VaccinateMe service can also be used to vaccinate other children above the age of 15 and adults (ages 18 and above), as previously mentioned. Users can opt to receive reminders about the booster dose before their next shot is due, which will be delivered over WhatsApp. The VaccinateMe website is designed for mobile browsers, but is also accessible on desktop browsers, according to the company.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Booster Dose, Vaccine Booster Dose, Precautionary Dose, HealthifyMe, Vaccine Booking, Book Booster Dose, VaccinateMe, VaccinateMe Booking, CoWIN, COVID 19
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Elon Musk's Tesla Set to Report Record Earnings; Cybertrucks, New Factories in Focus
Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India Tipped Via Retailer Listing Ahead of February 4 Launch
HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  6. Twitter Bans a Bot Account for Spoiling Wordle
  7. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC as Prices Hit New Low
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Philips 2022 Audio Range With TWS Earphones, Sports Headphones, and Party Speakers Launched in India
  2. Poco X4 5G Listing Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India Tipped Via Retailer Listing Ahead of February 4 Launch
  4. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC to Surpass MicroStrategy's Accumulation
  5. HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature
  6. Elon Musk's Tesla Set to Report Record Earnings; Cybertrucks, New Factories in Focus
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  9. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
  10. Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.