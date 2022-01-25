HealthifyMe recently announced support for a new vaccination reminder feature for users who are waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The company's VaccinateMe platform has been updated with a new feature to calculate the estimated eligibility date for users for booster (or precautionary) doses of the vaccine, based on their age bracket. HealthifyMe's feature will calculate the eligibility date for users, based on the current policies and guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, according to the company. Users can then opt to be reminded about their due date for the next vaccination dose via WhatsApp.

According to HealthifyMe, those eligible for a precautionary or booster dose of the vaccine (based on their age) can book a slot on VaccinateMe, while children aged 15 and above can also book their slot. In addition, users will be eligible for unlimited access to live online exercise and immunity workshops on HealthifyStudio. The precautionary or booster dose can be booked by visiting the website, where users can pick from Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V, depending on their previous two doses.

In order to book a precautionary or booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, users can follow the following steps from a smartphone browser:

Visit the HealthifyMe vaccine booking platform VaccinateMe on your phone. Select your state and choose your district. Choose the Precautionary Dose option and click Search Slots. Select the vaccine you have already received — Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V. Tap on Search Slots again. Select a convenient date to get vaccinated, then select a vaccination centre from the list. After noting the price of the vaccine, as well as the address of the vaccination centre, tap on Book. Enter the phone number used to register on the CoWIN platform and enter the OTP when prompted.

At the moment, only those above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities are eligible to receive a precautionary or booster dose of the vaccine, along with frontline workers like doctors, nurses and essential service staff. Users eligible to receive the extra dose can also walk into vaccination centres and receive their shot if the centre has enough doses.

The VaccinateMe service can also be used to vaccinate other children above the age of 15 and adults (ages 18 and above), as previously mentioned. Users can opt to receive reminders about the booster dose before their next shot is due, which will be delivered over WhatsApp. The VaccinateMe website is designed for mobile browsers, but is also accessible on desktop browsers, according to the company.