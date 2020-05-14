Technology News
loading

US Says Chinese Hackers Might Be Targeting Coronavirus Researchers

The US has warned institutions and companies involved in work on the novel coronavirus should take additional security measures to protect data.

By Associated Press | Updated: 14 May 2020 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Says Chinese Hackers Might Be Targeting Coronavirus Researchers

China has said that it is immoral to target China with rumours and slanders without any evidence

Highlights
  • US has alleged that Chinese hackers may be targeting COVID-19 research
  • China has defended its response to the virus
  • Chinese Foreign Ministry said its immoral to target China with rumours

Organisations conducting research into COVID-19 may be targeted by computer hackers linked to the Chinese government, according to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security

Neither agency cited any specific examples Wednesday, but they warned that institutions and companies involved in work on vaccines, treatments and testing for the novel coronavirus should take additional security measures to protect data and be aware of the potential threat.

“China's efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation's response to COVID-19,” said a statement from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“This announcement is intended to raise awareness for research institutions and the American public and provide resources and guidance for those who may be targeted." It comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries over the source of the outbreak and Trump administration complaints that China did not adequately alert the world to the danger posed by the new coronavirus.

The warning also echoes long-standing US complaints that China has engaged in the wholesale theft of technology and trade secrets to build its economy.

Institutions that have received media attention for their efforts related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, should assume that they would be targeted and should take precautions, the Department of Justice said.

“The potential theft of this information jeopardises the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options,” it said.

The FBI and the cybersecurity agency said they were issuing the alert to raise public awareness of the potential threat and said additional technical details would be released in the coming days.

China has defended its response to the virus, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied the government was involved in any attempt to steal virus-related data on Monday, after some media reported on the warning in advance.

“We are leading the world in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research,” Zhao told reporters. “It is immoral to target China with rumours and slanders in the absence of any evidence.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US Cybersecurity and Infraastructure Agency, Coronavirus, COVID 19, China Threat, China, FBI, Hack
Epic Games Showcases Unreal Engine 5 Running on PlayStation 5, Launches Epic Online Services For Developers
Realme Watch Officially Teased, Expected to Launch in India Soon
US Says Chinese Hackers Might Be Targeting Coronavirus Researchers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages to Send Them Later
  2. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  3. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  4. iPhone SE (2020) to Go on Sale in India Starting May 20 via Flipkart
  5. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
  6. TCL to Bring 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Series to India Next Month
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  8. JVC HA-FX65BN Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
  9. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on May 19 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Spotify Brings Back 3-Month Free Trial, Rs. 699 Annual Premium Subscription
  4. Honor X10 5G to Carry Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Honor X10 Pro With Periscope Camera Tipped
  5. Coronavirus: In Tracking COVID-19 Pandemic, Privacy Becomes a Victim in India
  6. France to Force Web Giants to Delete Some Content Within the Hour
  7. US Says Chinese Hackers Might Be Targeting Coronavirus Researchers
  8. Uber Said to Offer $6 Billion for Meal Delivery Rival Grubhub
  9. iQoo Z1 5G Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 44W Fast Charging
  10. Vivo X50 Branding Spotted on Reality Show, Promo Image Surfaces Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com