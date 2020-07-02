Coronavirus-centric searches have dropped, but volumes remain more than double that of February, Google revealed while detailing search trends in India for the month of June. One of the top trending searches on the website has been “coronavirus news”, which spiked over 3,450 percent. Many people on Google also searched for the coronavirus-related vaccine. Nevertheless, the top trending search topic in the country over June has been Sushant Singh Rajput. Interest for the late Bollywood actor spiked sharply on June 14.

As per the trends revealed by Google, searches related to coronavirus over June have been dropped 66 percent from May. The top trending coronavirus search query on the website was coronavirus news, though searches related to “vaccine for coronavirus latest update” are also up — with over 1,350 percent increase reported last month.

Google said in its note that related searches for vaccines remained elevated at more than five times the usual monthly results. These searches include queries such as “Patanjali corona medicine”, “Global vaccine summit”, and “Dexamethasone”.

Trending questions for coronavirus emerged on Google in June were led by “which mask is best for coronavirus?” Several people also searched “how did New Zealand defeat coronavirus?” and “Is coronavirus weakening?”

Top ten states where the virus has been most searched over the past month was Goa, followed by Delhi and Chandigarh.

On the part of overall trending topics, Sushant Singh Rajput led all the queries on Google in June. The 34-year-old actor died allegedly by suicide on June 14. That led to the sharp spike in his searches on the Web. Other top search queries overall on Google were towards the solar eclipse and Father's Day.

