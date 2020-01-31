Technology News
loading

Coronavirus Searches Being Used by Cybercriminals to Target Victims: Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky says it has detected such malicious files were masked under guise of PDF, MP4, and DOCX files about the coronavirus.

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus Searches Being Used by Cybercriminals to Target Victims: Kaspersky Lab

Sri Lankan Airlines staff wear masks at Bandaranaike International Airport after Sri Lanka

Highlights
  • Files are masked under the guise information about coronavirus
  • Kaspersky have detected the malicious files
  • People should try to avoid suspicious links

Taking advantage of people's curiosity about the mysterious coronavirus that has become the talking point across the globe, cybercriminals have started deploying malicious files on people's computers in the guise of providing information and safety tips about the coronavirus, security researchers warned on Friday.

The researchers from cyber-security firm Kaspersky have detected such malicious files which were masked under the guise of pdf, mp4 and docx files about the coronavirus.

The names of files imply that they contain video instructions on how to stay protected from the virus, updates on the threat and even virus detection procedures.

In fact, these files contained a range of threats from Trojans to worms which are capable of destroying, blocking, modifying or copying data, as well as interfering with the operation of computers or computer networks.

"The coronavirus, which is being widely discussed as a major news story, has already been used as bait by cybercriminals. So far we have seen only 10 unique files, but as this sort of activity often happens with popular media topics then we expect that this tendency may grow," Kaspersky malware analyst Anton Ivanov said in a statement.

"As people continue to be worried for their health, we may see more and more malware hidden inside fake documents about the coronavirus being spread," Ivanov said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Novel Coronavirus outbreak global health emergency after the death toll in China increased to 213 on Friday, with 9,692 confirmed in the country's 31 provincial-level regions.

Nearly 100 confirmed cases have been reported from 18 countries, outside China.

To avoid falling victim to malicious programmes pretending to be exclusive content, people should try to avoid suspicious links, promising exclusive content and refer to official sources for trustworthy and legitimate information, Kaspersky recommended.

"Look at the downloaded file extension. Documents and video files should not have been made either .exe or .lnk formats," it added.

Using a reliable security solution for comprehensive protection from a wide range of threats could also be useful.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kaspersky, Coronavirus
Coronavirus to Impact Chinese Phone Brands, Delay Launches in India

Related Stories

Coronavirus Searches Being Used by Cybercriminals to Target Victims: Kaspersky Lab
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  2. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  4. Thousands of Instagram Users' Personal Details Exposed: Report
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  7. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  8. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus Searches Being Used by Cybercriminals to Target Victims: Kaspersky Lab
  2. Coronavirus to Impact Chinese Phone Brands, Delay Launches in India
  3. LG Electronics Posts Loss on Display, Mobile Businesses
  4. Coronavirus: Samsung Galaxy S20 Accessories Supply Chain Hit by Outbreak
  5. Jeff Bezos Hack: WhatsApp Is Dangerous, Says Telegram Founder Pavel Durov
  6. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  7. Realme Wireless Charger With 5W Charging Speed Spotted Online, Expected to Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy A41 Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Tipped
  9. Arvind Krishna Named IBM CEO: All You Need to Know About the IITian Replacing Ginni Rometty
  10. Coronavirus: Facebook to Remove Misinformation After WHO Declares Global Emergency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.