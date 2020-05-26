Technology News
Coronavirus: Red Cross Urges Halt to Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Sector Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Such attacks endanger human lives and governments must take "immediate and decisive action" to stop them, the Red Cross letter stated.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2020 14:03 IST
Coronavirus: Red Cross Urges Halt to Cyber-Attacks on Healthcare Sector Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Charles Platiau

The Red Cross hhas called for an end to cybercrimes against health institutions

  • Red Cross calls for end to cyberattacks on healthcare, medical facilities
  • The letter was initiated by an NGO called CyberPeace
  • The letter has 42 signatories

The Red Cross called for an end to cyber-attacks on healthcare and medical research facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, in a letter published Tuesday and signed by a group of political and business figures.

Such attacks endanger human lives and governments must take "immediate and decisive action" to stop them, the letter stated.

"We are hoping that the world's governments will step up to affirm their commitments to the international rules that prohibit such actions," said Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, in the letter.

Microsoft President Brad Smith and former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright are among the 42 co-signers of the letter initiated by the non-government CyberPeace Institute whose mission is to prevent the internet from becoming "weaponised."

The demand comes one month after the Czech Republic said its healthcare sector had come under digital attack, which prompted a fiery response from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In a statement, Pompeo called the attack "deeply irresponsible and dangerous," adding that the culprits should "expect consequences." The Czech Republic and US government have yet to say who was to blame.

Over the last several months cybercriminals have targeted hospitals with computer viruses, usually in schemes to extort them or hold their data ransom. More sophisticated hacking groups, such as those associated with governments, have also targeted medical research centres to steal valuable data about COVID-19 treatments.

