Microsoft has added a live dashboard to its Bing search engine to help users keep a track of the coronavirus pandemic. The dashboard available on bing.com/covid is called the COVID-19 Tracker which shows total number of confirmed cases along with a list of countries and their condition. It includes countries like China, Italy, Spain, Germany, and several others. Along with this, the tracker provides the related news for each individual country in a user friendly manner.

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker is taking information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Wikipedia. Along with the list of countries and total confirmed cases, the tracker shows the active cases, the recovered cases, as well as the number fatal cases. The map has red circles on the various affected regions which, if you hover over, show the active, recorded, and fatal cases for that particular region. It also shows the news for that region which also includes videos from YouTube.

The Microsoft Bing coronavirus tracker shows state-wide data for the US as well as when it was last updated. It is both desktop and mobile friendly.

Google has also reportedly launched a website with Verily Life Sciences to inform people about the status of coronavirus in different regions. Along with that, it will also provide a tool that will allow people to check whether they have symptoms or not. It has been rolled out in the Bay Area first for testing, with more areas included with time. There are temporary drive-through coronavirus testing locations being set up in San Francisco already.