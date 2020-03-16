Technology News
loading

Microsoft Bing Adds Live Dashboard to Track Status of Coronavirus Globally

The tracker by Microsoft collates data from CDC, WHO, ECDC and Wikipedia.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 March 2020 15:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Bing Adds Live Dashboard to Track Status of Coronavirus Globally

The tracker shows news stories for the individual regions

Highlights
  • Microsoft has added a live coronavirus tracker to Bing
  • It shows the total number of cases globally
  • The Bing tracker takes information from CDC, WHO, ECDC and Wikipedia

Microsoft has added a live dashboard to its Bing search engine to help users keep a track of the coronavirus pandemic. The dashboard available on bing.com/covid is called the COVID-19 Tracker which shows total number of confirmed cases along with a list of countries and their condition. It includes countries like China, Italy, Spain, Germany, and several others. Along with this, the tracker provides the related news for each individual country in a user friendly manner.

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker is taking information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Wikipedia. Along with the list of countries and total confirmed cases, the tracker shows the active cases, the recovered cases, as well as the number fatal cases. The map has red circles on the various affected regions which, if you hover over, show the active, recorded, and fatal cases for that particular region. It also shows the news for that region which also includes videos from YouTube.

The Microsoft Bing coronavirus tracker shows state-wide data for the US as well as when it was last updated. It is both desktop and mobile friendly.

Google has also reportedly launched a website with Verily Life Sciences to inform people about the status of coronavirus in different regions. Along with that, it will also provide a tool that will allow people to check whether they have symptoms or not. It has been rolled out in the Bay Area first for testing, with more areas included with time. There are temporary drive-through coronavirus testing locations being set up in San Francisco already.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Bing, Coronavirus
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
Google Coronavirus Website Touted by Trump Opens for Two California Counties

Related Stories

Microsoft Bing Adds Live Dashboard to Track Status of Coronavirus Globally
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone Debuts in India
  2. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  3. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
  4. Redmi Note 9S Launch Date Revealed by Xiaomi
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  6. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  7. Flipkart's Next Big Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Popular Mobile Phones
  8. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  9. Realme 6 Pro Review
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999
  2. COVID-19: Apple Restricts Coronavirus-Themed Games, Entertainment Apps, Starts Expediting Review of Legit Apps
  3. Apple's Security Restrictions Said to Hamper Productivity at Home
  4. Facebook to Show New VR Games at Online GDC
  5. Google Coronavirus Website Touted by Trump Opens for Two California Counties
  6. Microsoft Bing Adds Live Dashboard to Track Status of Coronavirus Globally
  7. Huawei P40-Series Teaser Promises 'Visionary Photography', Shows Its Curved Display
  8. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased; Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. Coronavirus: Steam Sets New Record With More Than 20 Million Concurrent Users, As Schools, Colleges, Offices Close Down
  10. Honor 30S Tipped to Sport Kirin 820 5G Chipset, 40W Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.