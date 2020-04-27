Microsoft is the latest tech giant to introduce coronavirus-related features for Indian citizens. The Redmond-based company's new Bing COVID-19 Tracker has been introduced in India in nine Indian languages to help diverse set of users gain access to critical information during the pandemic. The tracker acts as a hub for all coronavirus-related information. Microsoft has also introduced a new Coronavirus Risk Scan tool powered by the Apollo Hospitals bot to enable users to self-scan based on symptoms. Lastly, Bing.com offers a separate dedicated section for telemedicine support from reputed healthcare organistions.

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker can be accessed via Bing.com, and it offers latest data on coronavirus infections at the hyper local level. The tracker now supports nine Indian languages - Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Users can change the language easily via a dropdown menu found on the top right section of the tracker page. The tracker offers statistics on state-wise infection, recoveries, and fatalities, apart from acting as a hub for credible COVID-19 news and government announcements. It collates news from Government of India, ICMR, WHO, and other credible authorities and also offers information on helpline numbers and testing centres.

As mentioned, there is a new AI-powered Apollo Hospitals bot that has been integrated on the tracker page as well. It allows users to self-assess themselves based on symptoms. This new Coronavirus Risk Scan tool follows all the guidelines of WHO and MoHFW. It has been made available in four Indian languages for now – Hindi, Tamil, Teugu, and Bengali.

Microsoft has also introduced a new telemedicine support hub which lists all options that offer online consultation option while social distancing. It has partnered with reputed organisations like Apollo Hospitals, Practo, 1mg, and Mfine, to help get professional medical support during the lockdown. The ‘ask a medical expert' section offers official numbers for emergency, and online consultation options from partners. Consultations are offered for a fee through these telemedicine providers, and rates vary depending upon the kind of illness and doctor specialisation.

