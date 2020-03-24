More people are working from home than ever before, and along with work, we're also streaming more and playing more video games. Schools and colleges are also turning to videoconferencing. The Web makes all of this possible, but there have been fears that the increased demand could actually take the Internet down. Indian Internet providers have said they are up to the task, but there are some steps being taken to scale down the demand that is being placed on it to ensure that the networks stay active. We're likely to see the demand rise further as the holdouts in offices and educational institutions go online, but so far, networks have been able to cope with the requirements.

But is an actual failure possible? Can we actually “run out of the Internet?” And if that isn't the case, why is it that all video services are cutting the bandwidth that they're using?