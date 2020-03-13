Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19

Google has asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 13 March 2020 09:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19

India has confirmed 76 coronavirus cases so far

Highlights
  • A Google employee at its Bengaluru office has been tested positive
  • Google has told all its employees to work from home
  • India witnessed its first coronavirus death in Karnataka

A Google employee at its Bengaluru office has been tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus and the company has told all its employees to work from home.

After Dell India and Mindtree, this is the third case where an employee of a tech giant has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The employee has been on quarantine since then, and Google has asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home tomorrow (Friday)," said Google.

Earlier, one employee from software major Mindtree and Dell India each were tested positive following their returns from the US.

India witnessed its first coronavirus death when Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state's northern region died of COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed 76 coronavirus cases so far.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bengaluru, Google, COVID 19
Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 5G Models Certified by Thailand’s NTBC Certification Site: Report
ESA, Roscosmos ExoMars Joint Mission Delayed Until 2022 Over Coronavirus

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  5. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  6. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says on Early Disney+ Rollout
  7. Nokia Android 10 Update Roadmap Revised Due to Coronavirus
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta With Live Caption
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Price Tipped, More Products Teased for Launch: Reports
  10. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA, Roscosmos ExoMars Joint Mission Delayed Until 2022 Over Coronavirus
  2. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  3. Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 5G Models Certified by Thailand’s NTBC Certification Site: Report
  4. Oppo Find X2 Gets Top DisplayMate Rating, Find X2 Pro Said to Get Massive 637,009 Score on AnTuTu
  5. Lava Pay Payments App for Feature Phones Launched, Does Not Require an Internet Connection
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta Update With Live Caption, February Patch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted on US FCC Site, Tips Connectivity Options and Dimensions
  8. Redmi K30 Pro Price Tipped, Launch Event Will Debut More Than Smartphones: Reports
  9. Bitcoin Slumps as Global Market Turmoil Over Coronavirus Infects Cryptocurrencies
  10. Google Play Brings Dark Theme to All Android Devices: Here’s How to Enable It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.