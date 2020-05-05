Technology News
loading

France Refuses Coronavirus Funds to Amazon in Labour Dispute

Amazon France confirmed it sought the funds to cover salaries for some 10,000 employees at its six main distribution sites in the country.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 May 2020 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
France Refuses Coronavirus Funds to Amazon in Labour Dispute

Amazon has closed its warehouses in France from mid-April till May 5

Highlights
  • France's labour ministry denied the grant as Amazon closed its warehouses
  • The crisis funds cover 84 percent net pay for those facing layoffs
  • Amazon sought the funds to cover salaries for some 10,000 employees

France's labour ministry said on Monday that it denied a request by Amazon for emergency funds to pay employees during the coronavirus crisis, after the US giant shut its warehouses over a court order to sell only essential items.

The ministry said Amazon France asked last Thursday to benefit from coronavirus crisis funds that cover about 84 percent of net pay for workers facing temporary layoffs because of a drop in business.

Amazon France confirmed it sought the funds to cover salaries for some 10,000 employees at its six main distribution sites in the country.

The online retailer has been locked in a battle with labour unions which say not enough was done to mitigate contagion risk for staff working in close proximity to process a flood of orders amid the nationwide lockdown, which saw traditional shops shuttered.

Last month, an appeals court upheld a ruling that sharply curtailed Amazon's operations and ordered management to review safety measures. The court said only digital products, office equipment, groceries, medical, and personal care products could be delivered in the meantime.

But Amazon said it was impossible to comply with the order, and completely shut down the six sites from mid-April until May 5, though it maintained full pay for employees.

"The recent decision by the Court of Versailles has obviously had an impact on our French operations... As a result, we filed for the help that other companies in France have benefited from," the company said in a statement.

"Our logistics operations are technically complex and the court's fine of EUR 100,000 (roughly Rs. 82.4 lakh) for any infraction means that even accidental shipping of non-authorised products, on the order of 0.1 percent of the total, could lead to over one billion euros of fines per week (roughly Rs. 8,200 crores)," it said.

Unions called Amazon's request for employment aid "absolutely scandalous," and accused the firm of getting around the court order by fulfilling French orders from its other warehouses in Europe.

Dozens of employees had staged walkouts at several sites before the ruling to demand better workplace protection during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Amazon reported last week that despite a surge in orders worldwide because of virus lockdowns, its profit dropped 29 percent in the first quarter of this year, to $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 18,800 crores), because of COVID-19 expenses, including measures for "keeping employees safe".

The company is in the process of recruiting some 175,000 more employees to cope with surging demand.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon France, Coronavirus, Relief Fund, COVID 19
Global Fact-Checking WhatsApp Chat Bot Introduced to Call Out Fake COVID-19 News
Betaal: Netflix Unveils May Release Date, Cast, First Look for SRK-Produced Zombie Horror Series
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

France Refuses Coronavirus Funds to Amazon in Labour Dispute
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  2. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  3. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  4. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard Available Soon
  7. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  8. Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Xiaomi Announces New Platform to Boost Sales During Pandemic
  10. Tecno Spark 5, Tecno Spark 5 Air with 2GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.6 Update Rolling Out, Brings Camera Fixes: Reports
  2. Aarogya Setu: Smartphones Without App Will Draw Punishment Users in Noida, Greater Noida, Says Police
  3. Uber's Middle East Business Careem Cuts 31 Percent of Workforce
  4. France Refuses Coronavirus Funds to Amazon in Labour Dispute
  5. Mysterious Vivo Phone With 8GB RAM, Octa-Core Qualcomm SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ Moved to Quarterly Security Update Cycle: Report
  7. Google Meet Can Now Be Accessed via Gmail as Google Pushes Back on Zoom
  8. Extraction 2 Script Set With Avengers: Endgame Director, Chris Hemsworth Unconfirmed
  9. Airtel Expands Partnership With Zee5, Offers Free Access to OTT Service Until July 12
  10. IBM's Watson Assistant Deployed by ICMR for COVID-19 Testing Facilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com