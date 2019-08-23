Technology News
loading

Google, Intel, Microsoft Join Data Protection Consortium

The Confidential Computing Consortium will focus on securing data in use.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 15:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google, Intel, Microsoft Join Data Protection Consortium

Microsoft has joined other industry partners like Google and Intel to create the Confidential Computing Consortium, a new organisation that will be hosted at The Linux Foundation. The consortium will include other founding members Alibaba, ARM, Baidu, IBM, Intel, Red Hat, Swisscom and Tencent.

In this organisation, the industry can come together to collaborate on open source technology and frameworks to support new confidential computing scenarios.

"The Confidential Computing Consortium will be dedicated to defining and accelerating the adoption of confidential computing," Mark Russinovich, CTO, Microsoft Azure, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Confidential computing technologies offer the opportunity for organisations to collaborate on their data sets without giving access to that data, to gain shared insights and to innovate for the common good.

As computing moves from on-premises to the public cloud and the edge, protecting data becomes more complex.

"There are three types of possible data exposure to protect against. One is data at rest and another data in transit. While there's always room to improve and innovate, the industry has built technologies and standards to address these scenarios.

"The third possible exposure - or as I like to think of it, the critical ‘third leg of the stool' - is data in use. Protecting data while in use is called confidential computing," Russinovich explained.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Google, Intel
Instagram's New Fact-Checking Tool May Have Limited Impact on Disinformation
Honor Smartphones
Google, Intel, Microsoft Join Data Protection Consortium
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  4. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
  5. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  8. Angry Birds Movie 2 Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  10. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Intel, Microsoft Join Data Protection Consortium
  2. Elon Musk Called to Step Down as Tesla CEO by Top Investor
  3. Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Halted, to Resume Soon With Optimisations: Xiaomi
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Gets Poor Repairability Score From iFixit
  5. AmazonFresh Grocery Delivery Service Launched in Bengaluru With 2-Hour Deliveries
  6. Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Mi A3 Sale Again Today at 8pm via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno A Specifications Surface, Leaked Render Suggests Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
  9. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14 Lightweight Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Skulls & Roses: Amazon Prime Video Sets August Release Date for Raghu & Rajiv’s Next Reality Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.