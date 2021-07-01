Technology News
loading

Time to Boost Privacy Protection Around Cloud Data: US Lawmakers

The witnesses spoke at a hearing on whether the US government overuses it secret subpoena power in a way that harms American Internet users.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2021 12:58 IST
Time to Boost Privacy Protection Around Cloud Data: US Lawmakers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft’s Tom Burt said the company receives many secrecy orders without much legal, factual analysis

Highlights
  • Lawmakers urged curbing of secretly sending subpeonas to cloud servers
  • Microsoft has received almost 3,500 secrecy orders a year
  • Microsoft said many such court orders should never have been approved

The United States needs to accord the same legal protections to user data held on tech companies' servers as it does to physical files stored in personal file cabinets, media attorneys and lawmakers said Wednesday.

The witnesses spoke at a hearing on whether the U.S. government overuses it secret subpoena power in a way that harms American internet users. The proceeding follows revelations that former President Donald Trump's U.S. Department of Justice secretly sought the phone records of reporters and Democratic representatives to investigate the leaks of classified material.

Word of the DOJ's investigations outraged lawmakers and prompted renewed talk of curbing the federal government's practice of secretly subpoenaing the cloud service providers — companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet's Google — to win access to their users' emails, documents and instant messages without giving them a chance to defend their interests.

U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said the tactic was "an end run on the protections that the Fourth Amendment is supposed to provide to every American."

Hearst's chief legal officer, Eve Burton, spoke for many witnesses when she told the House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee that "the same protections must apply whether the information is sought in an office file or on a cloud server across the country or across the world."

That call received a warm reception from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

Representative Tom McClintock, a California Republican, said this kind of surveillance in the United States was "in direct contravention of its most fundamental law."

The only representative of the tech industry at the hearing, Microsoft executive Tom Burt, said that in the last five years his company had received 2,400 to 3,500 secrecy orders a year and that U.S. courts provided little by way of meaningful oversight.

"Providers, like Microsoft, regularly receive boilerplate secrecy orders unsupported by any meaningful legal or factual analysis," Burt told lawmakers. "Many of these orders should never have been approved by the courts."

Burt said that while the effort to target lawmakers and reporters disturbs many Americans, "what may be most shocking is just how routine court-mandated secrecy has become when law enforcement targets Americans' emails, text messages, and other sensitive data stored in the cloud."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Google, Alphabet Inc, Amazon, Cloud Service
Realme X2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 in India With Improvements to UI, Camera, Security, More

Related Stories

Time to Boost Privacy Protection Around Cloud Data: US Lawmakers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  3. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  7. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  8. Realme Buds 2 Neo Set to Launch in India on July 1
  9. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  10. Samsung Galaxy F22 Set to Launch in India Next Month: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Appears in 360-Degree Videos; Galaxy Z Fold 3 Renders Surface to Suggest Colours
  2. NASA Shares Pictures of Supersonic Shock Wave as Jets Tear Through Air
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place by July End
  4. Time to Boost Privacy Protection Around Cloud Data: US Lawmakers
  5. Google's Latest Experiment Allows Your Paint Brush to Produce Musical Notes
  6. Realme X2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 in India With Improvements to UI, Camera, Security, More
  7. Robinhood Fined $70 Million for Harming 'Millions' via Misleading Info, Outages
  8. Disney+ Hotstar July 2021: Loki, Collar Bomb, MasterChef Australia, and More
  9. Instagram to Bring Recommendations, Fullscreen Videos in Coming Months: Adam Mosseri
  10. World Wide Web Source Code NFT Sells for $5.4 Million at Sotheby's Auction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com