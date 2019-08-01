Technology News
loading

Cisco to Pay $8.6 Million for Selling Surveillance Software It Knew Was Vulnerable to Hackers

The settlement marks the first time a company has been forced to pay out under a US whistleblower law for not having adequate cyber-security protections.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 15:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Cisco to Pay $8.6 Million for Selling Surveillance Software It Knew Was Vulnerable to Hackers

Cisco has agreed to pay $8.6 million (roughly Rs. 59 crores) to settle a claim that it sold video surveillance software it knew was vulnerable to hackers to hospitals, airports, schools, state governments and federal agencies.

The tech giant continued to sell the software and didn't fix the massive security weakness for about four years after a whistleblower alerted the company about it in 2008, according to a settlement unsealed Wednesday with the Justice Department and 15 states as well as the District of Columbia.

Hackers could use the flaw not just to spy on video footage but to turn surveillance cameras on and off, delete footage and even potentially compromise other connected physical security systems such as alarms or locks - all without being detected, according to Hamsa Mahendranathan, an attorney at Constantine Cannon, which represented whistleblower James Glenn.

The security weakness was also easy to find and exploit, said Michael Ronickher, another Contantine Cannon attorney.

"It was like the moment in the heist movies when a person types on a laptop for 30 seconds and says 'I'm in,' " Ronickher said.

There's no evidence that the bug was actually exploited to spy on Cisco customers' cameras, the company said in a statement. "We are pleased to have resolved" the dispute, a Cisco spokesman said. "There was no allegation or evidence that any unauthorised access to customers' video occurred as a result of the architecture."

Glenn's lawyers noted, however, that it's possible the hackers compromised the cameras but weren't discovered. "We don't want to give the impression we think this happened a lot," Ronickher said. "As far as we know no major breaches resulted from this. But it was left unaddressed for [four] years."

The settlement marks the first time a company has been forced to pay out under a federal whistleblower law for not having adequate cyber-security protections.

It also comes as the federal government is doing a top-to-bottom review of its multibillion-dollar contracting efforts, which officials have said were never designed to deal with cyber-security. The concern is that the government may be inadvertently greenlighting a slew of hackable products for purchase by federal agencies - many of which are then also bought by states and government grant recipients such as schools and hospitals.

That was the case with the flawed Cisco software. The US Secret Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency and military services were among the federal agencies that purchased it. And prisons and police departments, including the New York City Police Department, also bought it through grants, Mahendranathan said.

Given recent digital attacks on hospitals, local governments and schools, the pervasiveness of weak software is an urgent concern, the lawyers argued. "This video surveillance software . . . is supposed to make us safer, making the vulnerabilities at issue all the more troubling," Mahendranathan said.

Glenn, who was working for a Cisco partner in Denmark when he alerted the company to the issue, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York under the False Claims Act. That law effectively allows individuals to sue on the behalf of the government if they believe a government contractor is committing fraud. The government can join the suit later and collect most of the proceeds.

In this case, the federal and state governments who joined will collect 80 percent of the $8.6 million award while Glenn and his attorneys will take 20 percent, his lawyers said.

Glenn, during his work at a Cisco subcontractor called NetDesign over the course of 2008, sent the company "detailed reports . . . revealing that anyone with a moderate grasp of network security could exploit this software" but never got a response, his attorneys said.

Glenn was fired by NetDesign in 2009, his attorneys said. They are not alleging that dismissal was in retaliation for pointing out the flaw. He filed the whistleblower lawsuit two years later.

"He tried to fix this through the appropriate channels before he ever thought about filing a lawsuit," Ronickher said. "This is usually the last resort for people who find things that just aren't being fixed."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cisco
Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon
Netflix August 2019 Releases: Sacred Games 2, Article 15, Mindhunter, and More
Honor Smartphones
Cisco to Pay $8.6 Million for Selling Surveillance Software It Knew Was Vulnerable to Hackers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale in India
  3. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  4. Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which Is the Best All-Rounder?
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  6. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  7. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched
  8. Which is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  10. A Tweet Could Get Elon Musk in Trouble With Regulators, Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India With Dual 4G VoLTE Support: Report
  2. Cisco to Pay $8.6 Million for Selling Surveillance Software It Knew Was Vulnerable to Hackers
  3. Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Redmi Note 7 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales Mark
  5. Huawei Remains Number Two Smartphone Vendor Worldwide Despite US Sanctions
  6. Apple’s Valuation Near $1 Trillion Once Again
  7. Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! Drive Strong Zynga Showing
  8. Honor Play, Honor 8X Start Receiving EMUI 9.1 Update in India, Huawei P20 Lite to Get the Update Starting August 13
  9. Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch Sales Disappointing, Reveals Company
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Surfaces in Aura White Colour Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.