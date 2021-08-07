Cisco Denies Report of Developing Private-Cloud Subscription Service

Technology News
Cisco's planned subscription service, called Cloud Stack, is reported to help manage hardware and software.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2021 10:55 IST
Cisco's Cloud Stack service does not have a launch timeline yet

Highlights
  • Cisco's planned subscription service is called Cloud Stack
  • Cisco's Cloud Stack does not have a release date yet
  • It is focused on hybrid cloud tooling fo public, private infrastructures

Cisco Systems said on Friday it was not planning to offer a solution to help companies shift to private data centers from public ones, after a report from The Information said the network gear maker was developing a subscription service for it.

The report had said that Cisco's planned subscription service, called Cloud Stack, would also help manage hardware and software within private data centres for customers who cannot do so on their own, or would prefer to outsource it.

"We are focused on hybrid cloud tooling across public and private infrastructures. At this time we are not planning to offer a solution to specifically repatriate cloud apps and any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

There is no clarity on the timeline for the launch of Cloud Stack, which is in the early stage of development, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

During the pandemic, demand for cloud service providers shot up as businesses, schools and government institutions looked for cost-effective ways to shift online.

Amazon's Web Services pioneered the public cloud by letting businesses rent data centres on a subscription basis. Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud also help companies shift their operations to the public cloud.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cisco, Amazon, Cloud Stack

Further reading: Cisco, Amazon, Cloud Stack
Amazon Orders All US Employees to Mask Up at Work as COVID-19 Delta Variant Cases Surge

