Technology News
loading

Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years

The blue circle in the middle of the Chrome logo now seems to be bigger.

By ANI | Updated: 7 February 2022 09:44 IST
Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @elvin_not_11

Highlights
  • The colours in the Google Chrome logo look more vibrant
  • The main Chrome logo won't look the same across all systems
  • On ChromeOS, the logo will look more colourful

Chrome is changing its logo for the first time since 2014 though the changes are quite subtle.  According to The Verge, instead of incorporating shadows on the borders between each colour, essentially "raising" them off the screen, the red, yellow, and green are now simply flat.

Due to these changes, the blue circle in the middle seems to be bigger. The colours in the logo also look more vibrant.

The main Chrome logo won't look the same across all systems either. On ChromeOS, the logo will look more colourful to complement the other system icons, while on macOS, the logo will have a small shadow, making it appear as if it's "popping out" of the dock. Meanwhile, the Windows 10 and 11 version has a more dramatic gradient so that it fits in with the style of other Windows icons.

As per The Verge, the new icon can be seen if you use Chrome Canary (the developer version of Chrome), but it will start rolling out for everyone else over the next few months.

There are also some new icons for the beta and developer versions of the Chrome logo, with the most dramatic change being a blueprint-style icon for the beta app on iOS.

From 2008 until now, the Chrome logo has been getting gradually simpler. What started out as a shiny, three-dimensional emblem has been squashed down into a 2D symbol.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google Chrome logo, Google
Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Celebrate Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Related Stories

Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  5. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  7. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.