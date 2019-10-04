Technology News
loading

Chrome 79 to Start Blocking Unsecure Content on HTTPS Pages by Default, Roll Out Set for December

Google is asking developers to switch their HTTP resources to HTTPS soon. In Chrome 79, Google will start work to block mixed content on HTTPS sites.

By | Updated: 4 October 2019 14:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Chrome 79 to Start Blocking Unsecure Content on HTTPS Pages by Default, Roll Out Set for December

Chrome 80 will block mixed audio and video resources

Highlights
  • Chrome 79 to start blocking mixed HTTP content
  • Chrome 81 will block mixed images resources by default
  • The option to unblock is available in Settings under the lock icon

The difference between HTTPS and HTTP Web protocols is now widely known, and for those who don't have an idea, the former is more secure and sends information in an encrypted form, while the other is an indication that the website you're visiting may not be so secure. Most websites in today's times load on HTTPS, but there are still a few websites that offer mixed content. This means that some HTTPS sites load additional content like images, videos, and audio over the insecure HTTP network. Google wants to put an end to this practice as well, and it's looking to begin the transition to block mixed content with Chrome 79.

Chrome 79 to start blocking unsecure content

In Chrome 79, Google will start the work to block all mixed content on HTTPS websites by offering an option to unlock the content on specific sites. This can be done by going into Settings found in the lock icon next to the HTTPS link in the address bar.

Detailing the need to block mixed content, Google notes in its blog, “Browsers block many types of mixed content by default, like scripts and iframes, but images, audio, and video are still allowed to load, which threatens users' privacy and security. For example, an attacker could tamper with a mixed image of a stock chart to mislead investors, or inject a tracking cookie into a mixed resource load. Loading mixed content also leads to a confusing browser security UX, where the page is presented as neither secure nor insecure but somewhere in between.”

Chrome 79 will roll out in December this year. Google will begin blocking mixed audio and video resources with Chrome 80 that should release to users in January next year. Users can unblock affected audio and video resources by going into Settings. As for mixed images, they will be allowed to load, but Chrome will then show a “Not Secure” chip in the omnibox. With the February 2020 release of Chrome 81, Google plans to block mixed images by default as well.

Google is asking developers to migrate their mixed content to HTTPS immediately to avoid warnings and breakage. It has detailed some ways to do this in its blog post.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Chrome, Chrome 79, Chrome 80, Chrome 81, HTTPS, Mixed Content, HTTP
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Hole-Punch Display, Vertical Triple Rear Camera Setup
Honor Smartphones
Chrome 79 to Start Blocking Unsecure Content on HTTPS Pages by Default, Roll Out Set for December
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  2. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  3. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  4. Realme Buds Wireless Review
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
  7. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  8. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  9. Mi CC9 Pro Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Sport 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Fresh Design With a Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome 79 to Start Blocking Unsecure Content on HTTPS Pages by Default, Roll Out Set for December
  2. OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Hole-Punch Display, Vertical Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. iPhone 11 Production Raised by Around 10 Percent: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Bookings Open in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Shopping Upgrade Brings Redesigned Interface, New Price Tracking Feature, Customer Care Support
  6. Sony A9 II Flagship Mirrorless Camera With Gigabit Ethernet, Improved Weather Sealing and Ergonomics Launched
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Attracted 20 Million Gamers Within 2 Days of Launch, Sensor Tower Says
  8. Apple Sued by Russian Man for Allegedly 'Turning Him Gay'
  9. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  10. Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds Discontinued After Complaints of Power Issues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.