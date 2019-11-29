Technology News
loading

China Seeks to Root Out Fake News and Deepfakes With New Online Content Rules

China's top legislative body said earlier this year it was considering making deepfake technology illegal.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 16:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Seeks to Root Out Fake News and Deepfakes With New Online Content Rules

The rules, effective January 1, were published publicly on CAC's website on Friday

Highlights
  • China announced new rules governing video and audio content online
  • Any use of AI or virtual reality needs to be clearly marked
  • Failure to follow the rules could be considered a criminal offence

Chinese regulators have announced new rules governing video and audio content online, including a ban on the publishing and distribution of "fake news" created with technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Any use of AI or virtual reality also needs to be clearly marked in a prominent manner and failure to follow the rules could be considered a criminal offence, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its website. The rules, effective January 1, were published publicly on its website on Friday after being issued to online video and audio service providers last week.

In particular, the CAC highlighted potential problems caused by deepfake technology, which uses AI to create hyper-realistic videos where a person appears to say or do something they did not.

Deepfake technology could "endanger national security, disrupt social stability, disrupt social order and infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of others," according to a transcript of a press briefing published on the CAC's website.

China's top legislative body said earlier this year it was considering making deepfake technology illegal.

In September, a new Chinese app ZAO that allowed users swap their faces with celebrities, sports stars or anyone else in a video clip using deepfake technology racked up millions of downloads once it was released.

However, it also swiftly drew fire over privacy issues. Zao apologised for the concerns created but said the app would not collect users' biometric information.

Top video platforms in China include video-streaming service providers such as Tencent Video, Alibaba-owned Youku, iQIYI as well as short-video platforms such as Kuaishou and ByteDance-owned Douyin.

Podcast platforms such as Himalaya and Dragonfly FM are the most popular audio-sharing apps in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Deepfake
Black Friday 2019: Apple Devices, Gaming Products Hit Among Shoppers in the US
Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition Smartwatch Launched, Sales Start From December 1
Honor Smartphones
China Seeks to Root Out Fake News and Deepfakes With New Online Content Rules
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 to Pack 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  2. An Alien Comet From Another Star Is Soaring Through Our Solar System
  3. Vivo V17 Expected to Launch in India on December 9
  4. Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals to Buy From India
  5. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  8. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Aims $2.3 Billion Revenue From Wearables Next Year, Bullish on India
  2. Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition Smartwatch Launched, Sales Start From December 1
  3. China Seeks to Root Out Fake News and Deepfakes With New Online Content Rules
  4. Black Friday 2019: Apple Devices, Gaming Products Hit Among Shoppers in the US
  5. Researchers Develop Bacteria Which ‘Eat’ Carbon Dioxide
  6. Honor to Launch More 5G Phones Under V, X, and Play-Series, Reveals Company President George Zhao
  7. Vivo V17 India Launch Expected on December 9 as Company Sends Event Invites
  8. Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale 2019 on Amazon India: Get Up to 60 Percent Discounts on International Brands
  9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 4pm via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.