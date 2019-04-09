Technology News

China Says It Wants to Eliminate Bitcoin Mining

, 09 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Says It Wants to Eliminate Bitcoin Mining

China's state planner wants to ban Bitcoin mining, according to a draft list of industrial activities the agency is seeking to stop in a sign of growing government pressure on the cryptocurrency sector.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday it was seeking public opinions on a revised list of industries it wants to encourage, restrict or eliminate. The list was first published in 2011.

The draft for a revised list added cryptocurrency mining, including that of Bitcoin, to over 450 activities the NDRC said should be phased out as they did not adhere to relevant laws and regulations, were unsafe, wasted resources or polluted the environment.

It did not stipulate a target date or plan for how to eliminate Bitcoin mining, meaning that such activities should be phased out immediately, the document said. The public has have until May 7 to comment on the draft.

State-owned newspaper Securities Times said on Tuesday that the draft list "distinctly reflects the attitude of the country's industrial policy" towards the cryptocurrency industry.

The cryptocurrency sector has been under heavy scrutiny in China since 2017, when regulators started to ban initial coin offerings and shut local cryptocurrency trading exchanges.

China also began to limit cryptocurrency mining, forcing many firms - among them some of the world's largest - to find bases elsewhere.

Chinese companies are also among the biggest manufacturers of Bitcoin mining gear. Reuters reported last year that at least three were looking to raise billions of dollars with initial public offerings in Hong Kong. But at least one, Canaan, let its application lapse.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NDRC, China, Bitcoin
Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302: How Flawed Software, High Speed, Other Factors Doomed the Boeing 737 MAX
Realme 2 Pro Price in India Cut Permanently, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
Redmi Note 6 Pro
China Says It Wants to Eliminate Bitcoin Mining
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  3. Huawei P30 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  4. Huawei P30 Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  6. Watch a New One-Minute Clip From Avengers: Endgame
  7. Jabra Move Style Edition Launched in India, Comes in 3 Colour Options
  8. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Set to Return With Offers on These Mobiles
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.