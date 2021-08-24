Technology News
loading

China's Critical Data Rules Not Aimed at Firms Planning Foreign IPOs: Regulator

The rules are to take effect on September 1, the day when China’s new data security law will also be implemented.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 August 2021 17:51 IST
China's Critical Data Rules Not Aimed at Firms Planning Foreign IPOs: Regulator

Chinese regulators have stepped up their oversight of Internet platforms in recent months

Highlights
  • The rules are to take effect on September 1
  • Regulator has also launched a data-related cybersecurity probe into Didi
  • Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies

China's coming rules for protecting critical information infrastructure are not aimed at firms planning overseas listings, and all companies must be involved in ensuring network security, a senior cyberspace regulatory official said.

Sheng Ronghua, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), made the comments at a State Council briefing on Tuesday, when asked how the rules would affect such firms as well as those involved in foreign trade.

The rules are to take effect on September 1, the day when the country's new data security law will also be implemented.

"The rules are published to protect the safety of critical information infrastructure and all companies, no matter what kind they are or where they are listed, must comply with the country's laws and regulations," he said.

Chinese regulators have stepped up their oversight of Internet platforms in recent months and have signalled that they want to sharpen their scrutiny of overseas listings.

Last month, the CAC proposed draft rules calling for companies with more than a million users to undergo security reviews before listing overseas.

The regulator has also launched a data-related cybersecurity probe into Didi Global, citing a need to protect national security, just days after the company raised $4.4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,630 crores) in an initial public offering in the United States.

Reuters reported last week that Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want US stock listings.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cybersecurity, Didi
Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow

Related Stories

China's Critical Data Rules Not Aimed at Firms Planning Foreign IPOs: Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  2. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale on August 31 via Flipkart
  8. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  9. How to Play YouTube Video in Picture-in-Picture Mode on iOS
  10. Google Chrome Will Prevent Websites From Tracking Your Motion Sensor Data
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes
  2. Instagram Reportedly Working on Like Button for Stories
  3. Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  4. Oppo F19s May Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. Russia Using New Hardware to Target Alexei Navalny's Anti-Kremlin App, Experts Say
  6. AI Can't Reliably Detect Emotions From Facial Expressions, Study Finds
  7. Oukitel WP15 5G Rugged Smartphone Launched With a Massive 15,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. China's Critical Data Rules Not Aimed at Firms Planning Foreign IPOs: Regulator
  9. Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow
  10. Mac mini With M1X Chip to Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’, iPhone 13 Unlikely to Feature Touch ID: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com