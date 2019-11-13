Google is set to celebrate this Children's Day by announcing the National winner of 'Doodle for Google' on Thursday, November 14. The 2019 version of the annual Doodle for Google contest, which was open for entries until September 30, was held in four distinct groups and four entries from each group brought 20 national finalists. Of these finalists, a cumulative score based on public voting, scores by guest judges, and a panel of Google executives will choose the National Winner, the company said while elaborating this year's 'Doodle for Google' contest. The winning entry will be featured as Google doodle on this Children's Day.

Since 2009, Google is hosting its Doodle for Google for school children in India every year to invite them to create their own doodle for Google India homepage. The contest this year was themed "When I grow up, I hope..." encouraging young netizens to showcase their imagination through distinct artworks.

Nation finalists were selected for this year's Google for Doodle contest between October 25 and November 6 after receiving initial entries in late September that helped determine five Group Winners and set the pitch for the National Winner.

The finalist entries primarily carry space-themed doodles. However, some of the children have also drawn cultural illustrations -- one of which could be featured on the Google India homepage on this Children's Day.

Doodles received from school children under the annual contest are being grouped and judged under five class groups. The National Winner, who's get the chance to display their creation this Children's Day, will receive a Rs. 5,00,000 college scholarship and a Rs. 2,00,000 technology package for their school. A certificate/ trophy will also be given for winning entry, and the National Winner will also get a trip to Google Office.

Unlike the National Winner, the four Group Winners will get a chance to showcase their doodles on the Doodle for Google gallery on this Children's Day. They'll also receive a Rs. 2,50,000 college scholarship, a Rs. 1,00,000 technology package for their school, a trophy/ medal of recognition, certificate of achievement, and a trip to Google Office in India.

To recall, Pingla Rahul More, a student from Mumbai, won the Doodle for Google contest last year. Her doodle was featured on the Google India homepage on Children's Day showcasing a child looking at a sky dotted with stars using a telescope -- inspiring children to explore space.