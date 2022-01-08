Technology News
CES 2022 Turnout Falls More Than 75 Percent Due to COVID

CES 2020 saw over 170,000 attendees, but CES 2022 saw less than a quarter of that in comparison.

By Associated Press | Updated: 8 January 2022 10:00 IST
Highlights
  • Rise in COVID-19 cases led a number of big tech companies to pull out
  • The COVID-19 pandemic led the CTA to take 2021's conference online
  • Conference attendees were required to wear masks on exhibition floors

Attendance at this week's CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 75 percent compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, its organiser said Friday.

The Consumer Technology Association said on the show's closing day that more than 40,000 people attended the multi-day event on the Las Vegas Strip. That's less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 the CTA said were there for its 2020 convention.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the CTA to take 2021's conference online, but the trade group decided eight months ago to bring a physical CES 2022 back to Vegas. That proved challenging amid a global spike in infections caused by the fast-moving omicron coronavirus variant that emerged late last year.

Conference attendees were required to wear masks on the exhibition floors that opened Wednesday and show proof of vaccination before they arrived. But the rise in COVID-19 cases led a number of big tech companies to pull out of the conference in the weeks before the event.

