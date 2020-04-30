The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned of a new email extortion campaign that scammers have started on the Web to force people to send money by professing to have hacked their systems. An advisory issued by the nodal cyber agency shows a specimen of an email that can be used to grab the attention of recipients and threaten them about some sham hacks. The scammers who send false emails often ask to pay an amount in a digital currency such as Bitcoin.

To help citizens understand how a scammer would try to get their attention through an extortion email, the CERT-In has said in its advisory that such emails generally include an old password of the recipients that might have been obtained through a leaked data breach available online.

The scammer begins such emails with showing off the old password and then crafts a story containing computer jargon to pretend as a skilled hacker, the advisory notes. The email would also claim to have a personal video or videos compromising the recipient's webcam. This would create some fear in the recipient and help convince them to give the money demanded at the end of the email.

“Lastly, the scammer will give the deadline of 24hrs to comply and threaten to send videos to their [recipients'] relatives, co-workers etc…,” the advisory adds.

‘Fake, scams, and nothing to worry about'

The CERT-In has boldly mentioned that all such emails “are fake, scams, and nothing to worry about” and recipients shouldn't send any payments to their senders.

“If the passwords listed are in use or familiar, recipients are advised to change the password at any site that they are being used,” the agency has recommended in the advisory.

Spike recently noticed in VPN attacks as well

Earlier this month, the CERT-In issued a warning about a potential spike in cyber-attacks on virtual private networks (VPN). The agency at that time said that the trends of social engineering attacks are at peak due to the increase of online activity during the ongoing lockdown to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

