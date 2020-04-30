Technology News
loading

CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam

The nodal agency says such emails generally include an old password to convince people to pay scammers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 April 2020 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam

Scammers ask recipients of their extortion email campaigns to pay them in a digital currency

Highlights
  • CERT-In’s advisory shows a specimen of an email extortion campaign
  • Scammers use such email to earn money
  • Recipients are advised to ignore such emails

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned of a new email extortion campaign that scammers have started on the Web to force people to send money by professing to have hacked their systems. An advisory issued by the nodal cyber agency shows a specimen of an email that can be used to grab the attention of recipients and threaten them about some sham hacks. The scammers who send false emails often ask to pay an amount in a digital currency such as Bitcoin.

To help citizens understand how a scammer would try to get their attention through an extortion email, the CERT-In has said in its advisory that such emails generally include an old password of the recipients that might have been obtained through a leaked data breach available online.

The scammer begins such emails with showing off the old password and then crafts a story containing computer jargon to pretend as a skilled hacker, the advisory notes. The email would also claim to have a personal video or videos compromising the recipient's webcam. This would create some fear in the recipient and help convince them to give the money demanded at the end of the email.

“Lastly, the scammer will give the deadline of 24hrs to comply and threaten to send videos to their [recipients'] relatives, co-workers etc…,” the advisory adds.

‘Fake, scams, and nothing to worry about'
The CERT-In has boldly mentioned that all such emails “are fake, scams, and nothing to worry about” and recipients shouldn't send any payments to their senders.

“If the passwords listed are in use or familiar, recipients are advised to change the password at any site that they are being used,” the agency has recommended in the advisory.

Spike recently noticed in VPN attacks as well
Earlier this month, the CERT-In issued a warning about a potential spike in cyber-attacks on virtual private networks (VPN). The agency at that time said that the trends of social engineering attacks are at peak due to the increase of online activity during the ongoing lockdown to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CERT In, email extortion campaign, email extortion, hacking
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Almost Confirmed for Second Half of 2020
Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, Sees Massive Growth During Pandemic
  2. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  3. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  6. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  7. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  8. Honor 9C, Honor 9A, and Honor 9S Budget Smartphones Launched
  9. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Are Now Listed for Pre-Bookings in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update
  2. CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Almost Confirmed for Second Half of 2020
  4. Google 'Task Force' Fights Bad COVID-19 Ads
  5. Facebook Gaming to Host Virtual Tennis Tournament Featuring Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Others
  6. Lyft to Lay Off 982 Workers, Cut Salaries Due to Virus Outbreak
  7. Amazon's Foreign Websites Named in US Piracy and Counterfeiting Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M01 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Apple, Google to Release Early Versions of Contact Tracing Tool to Developers
  10. Government Developing a COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution for Feature Phones: IT Minister R S Prasad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com