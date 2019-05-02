Some Mortal Kombat 11 Elements Feel More Like a Casino Than a Fighting Game
CBSE Class 12 board exam results are out and like always, the results can be accessed of the education board's website. However, in an effort to make things easier for the students, Google is also offering a quick tool on its website to check the CBSE Class 12 results. Google's tool is particularly useful as given the sudden spike of traffic, the CBSE website may not be easily accessible to all. To recall, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) was held from February 15 to April 3.
In addition to the CBSE website, Google is offering a tool to check the CBSE Class XII results online.
The Google CBSE results tool is accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. The company had tied up with CBSE last year to offer results to students.
