CBSE Class 12 board exam results are out and like always, the results can be accessed of the education board's website. However, in an effort to make things easier for the students, Google is also offering a quick tool on its website to check the CBSE Class 12 results. Google's tool is particularly useful as given the sudden spike of traffic, the CBSE website may not be easily accessible to all. To recall, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) was held from February 15 to April 3.

How to check CBSE Class 12 results on cbseresults.nic.in

To check the Class XII results, open the Senior School Certificate Examination results page on the official CBSE website. The CBSE website will now ask you to enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID number. Enter all the details and then hit Submit. You can find all these details on your class 12 CBSE admit card. CBSE website will then show your results. You can also download your results and print them.

CBSE Results website can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in

How to check CBSE Class 12 results on Google

In addition to the CBSE website, Google is offering a tool to check the CBSE Class XII results online.

To check the class 12 results on Google, search for Class 12 results or CBSE class 12 results, how to check class 12 results, or check CBSE class 12 results on Google. You can also directly open the search results page to access to results tool. Google will then ask you to enter your CBSE roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card ID number. Enter all the details and click on Check Exam Results. Google will now show your results.

The Google CBSE results tool is accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. The company had tied up with CBSE last year to offer results to students.