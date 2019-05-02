Technology News

CBSE Results 2019: How to Check Class XII Results Online (Out Now)

CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) results are available on CBSEResults website.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
CBSE Results 2019: How to Check Class XII Results Online (Out Now)

CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam was held from February 15 to April 3

Highlights
  • To check results, you will need your roll number, school number
  • You will also require centre number and admit card ID number
  • CBSE class 12 results were declared on May 2

CBSE Class 12 board exam results are out and like always, the results can be accessed of the education board's website. However, in an effort to make things easier for the students, Google is also offering a quick tool on its website to check the CBSE Class 12 results. Google's tool is particularly useful as given the sudden spike of traffic, the CBSE website may not be easily accessible to all. To recall, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) was held from February 15 to April 3.

How to check CBSE Class 12 results on cbseresults.nic.in

  1. To check the Class XII results, open the Senior School Certificate Examination results page on the official CBSE website.
  2. The CBSE website will now ask you to enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID number. Enter all the details and then hit Submit. You can find all these details on your class 12 CBSE admit card.
  3. CBSE website will then show your results. You can also download your results and print them.

cbse 12 result page screenshot CBSE class 12 results

CBSE Results website can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in

How to check CBSE Class 12 results on Google

In addition to the CBSE website, Google is offering a tool to check the CBSE Class XII results online.

  1. To check the class 12 results on Google, search for Class 12 results or CBSE class 12 results, how to check class 12 results, or check CBSE class 12 results on Google. You can also directly open the search results page to access to results tool.
  2. Google will then ask you to enter your CBSE roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card ID number. Enter all the details and click on Check Exam Results.
  3. Google will now show your results.google search cbse 12 results Google CBSE Class XII results

The Google CBSE results tool is accessible on both desktop and mobile devices. The company had tied up with CBSE last year to offer results to students.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CBSE Class 12 Results, CBSE
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 7 Pro Teaser Hints at Speed and Performance Ahead of Launch
Redmi Note 6 Pro
CBSE Results 2019: How to Check Class XII Results Online (Out Now)
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  3. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Specifications, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  5. Amazon Summer Sale's 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones Revealed
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  7. Here Are 8 New Photos From Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4
  8. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
  9. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Vivo Y91, Vivo Y91i Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 1,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.