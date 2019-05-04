CBSE Class 10 board exam 2019 results are expected to be released in the coming days. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce official details of the exact Class 10 CBSE result 2019 date, or the Class 10 CBSE 2019 time. However, considering the early release of the Class 12 results that took place on Thursday, May 2, it is likely that the Board would announce the Class 10 results as early as next week. Students, like always, would be able to use CBSE's official website -- cbseresults.nic.in -- to access the CBSE result 2019 online. Additionally, Google and Microsoft are also easing the experience for pupils and their guardians to check the Class 10 results online through other sources as well. Here, we tell you how to perform a CBSE Class 10 result online check, helping you quickly check CBSE result 2019.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in

To check the Class 10 results, visit the official CBSE website by going to cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. Once the CBSE Class 10 results are out, the CBSE official site will show a link to take you to the Secondary School Examination Results 2019 page. You will there be asked to enter your CBSE Class 10 roll number issued by the Board, school number, centre number, and admit card ID number. Once entered, hit the Submit button. The CBSE official site will then show you the results. You can also download your CBSE result 2019 for offline use or print them in a hard copy.

If in case the CBSE official website is not accessible on your system, you can use Google to check your Class 10 results online. We explain how:

How to check CBSE Class 10 results on Google

To check the Class 10 results on Google, search for 'Class 10 results' or 'CBSE Class 10 results', 'how to check Class 10 results', or 'check CBSE Class 10 results' on the Google.com homepage. Google will show the results tool just above all the search results to let you easily check your Class 10 CBSE result. The results tool will ask you to enter your CBSE roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card ID number. You can find these details on your Class 10 admit card. Now, you need to press the Check Exam Results button. Google will then show your results on the screen.

Notably, the Google results tool is available on both desktop and mobile devices. The search giant partnered with CBSE last year to offer an easy solution to students.

If you have the Microsoft SMS Organizer app on your smartphone, you can check your Class 10 CBSE result while on-the-move as well. Here's how.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results via Microsoft SMS Organizer app

Microsoft is letting students check their CBSE Class 10 result using its SMS Organizer app.

To begin with, you need to have the Microsoft SMS Organizer app installed on your Android device. The app is available for free download via Google Play. Once the app is installed, it will notify you to register for the CBSE Class 10 results. Enter your details and then you'll soon be notified of your results directly through an SMS message. The SMS Organizer app also lets the students pre-register their details for the Class 10 results and they'll be notified as soon as the results are announced by CBSE.

Previously, CBSE was expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. The Board, however, announced the results for the Class 12 students on Thursday. This suggests a sooner than earlier expected release of the Class 10 CBSE result.

Cbseresults.nic.in Updated With 2019 Class 12 Results: How to Check CBSE Result Right Now

To recall, the CBSE Class 10 exams were held between February 21 and March 29 this year.