Some Mortal Kombat 11 Elements Feel More Like a Casino Than a Fighting Game
CBSE Class 10 board exam 2019 results are expected to be released in the coming days. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce official details of the exact Class 10 CBSE result 2019 date, or the Class 10 CBSE 2019 time. However, considering the early release of the Class 12 results that took place on Thursday, May 2, it is likely that the Board would announce the Class 10 results as early as next week. Students, like always, would be able to use CBSE's official website -- cbseresults.nic.in -- to access the CBSE result 2019 online. Additionally, Google and Microsoft are also easing the experience for pupils and their guardians to check the Class 10 results online through other sources as well. Here, we tell you how to perform a CBSE Class 10 result online check, helping you quickly check CBSE result 2019.
If in case the CBSE official website is not accessible on your system, you can use Google to check your Class 10 results online. We explain how:
Notably, the Google results tool is available on both desktop and mobile devices. The search giant partnered with CBSE last year to offer an easy solution to students.
If you have the Microsoft SMS Organizer app on your smartphone, you can check your Class 10 CBSE result while on-the-move as well. Here's how.
Microsoft is letting students check their CBSE Class 10 result using its SMS Organizer app.
Previously, CBSE was expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. The Board, however, announced the results for the Class 12 students on Thursday. This suggests a sooner than earlier expected release of the Class 10 CBSE result.
Cbseresults.nic.in Updated With 2019 Class 12 Results: How to Check CBSE Result Right Now
To recall, the CBSE Class 10 exams were held between February 21 and March 29 this year.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement