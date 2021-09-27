Technology News
loading

CBSE Board Exam Results Being Secured Using Blockchain Technology

CBSE board exam results data of the last three years has been secured using blockchain and more will be added.

By ANI | Updated: 27 September 2021 10:13 IST
CBSE Board Exam Results Being Secured Using Blockchain Technology

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @cbseindia29

In 2016, CBSE was the first to develop its own academic repository named ''Parinam Manjusha'

Highlights
  • CBSE collaborated with Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology
  • Blockchain technology records the data in a distributed ledger
  • Data is recorded in the chain based on consensus among the stakeholders

In a bid to go completely paperless and keep board results secure and tamper-proof, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced blockchain technology. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, CBSE Director of Information and Technology Antriksh Johri said, "Blockchain implementation has been done by CBSE. Earlier we introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) for affiliation systems. Here, the data is linked and stored with cryptographic security so that it is immutable and traceable."

Johri further stated, "This will serve as a single source truthful data for verification for students going for higher education or employment." To create the ''Academic (BlockChain) Documents' software, CBSE collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Blockchain technology records the data in a distributed ledger with the ownership of all participating stakeholders. The data is recorded in the chain based on the consensus among the stakeholders and simultaneously replicated at all the locations in the distributed network of BlockChain nodes. This eliminates the dependency on a third party for verification.

The data of the last three years starting from 2019 has been recorded in this and the other data of previous years will be uploaded gradually. In 2016, CBSE was the first to develop its own academic repository named ''Parinam Manjusha.''

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Central Board of Secondary Education, Blockchain
How Not to Lose Money in Crypto

Related Stories

CBSE Board Exam Results Being Secured Using Blockchain Technology
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  2. NASA Leveraging Augmented Reality To Help Astronauts Repair ISS Tools
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  5. How Not to Lose Money in Crypto
  6. TUDUM Netflix — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
  7. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  8. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max First Impressions
  9. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Launch Set Alongside Xiaomi Civi on September 27
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K9 Pro With 64-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, 60W Super Flash Charge Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. The Last of Us First Look Stars HBO Series Leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey
  3. Google Said to Slash Amount it Keeps from Sales on its Cloud Marketplace
  4. CBSE Board Exam Results Being Secured Using Blockchain Technology
  5. Oppo K9 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. The Witcher Season 3: Netflix, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Announce Renewal at TUDUM
  7. The Witcher: Blood Origin First Look Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Witcher Prequel Series
  8. The Witcher Season 2 Clips Bring Back Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia
  9. Army of Thieves Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  10. The Sandman Netflix Series First Look Is Mind-Bending, Character Posters Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com