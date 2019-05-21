Technology News

Cashify to Launch Online Portal to Sell Refurbished Smartphones in India

Cashify today has 23 offline kiosks across five cities for customers to sell their old smartphones instantly.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Cashify to Launch Online Portal to Sell Refurbished Smartphones in India

Used gadget seller Cashify on Tuesday said it would launch in June an e-commerce platform to sell refurbished smartphones and other devices in India.

The brand today has 23 offline kiosks across five cities for customers to sell their old smartphones instantly.

"Cashify, as a partner brand, has been able to forge strong partnerships with leading smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Apple, OnePlus, Nokia and has delivered outstanding results," Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder and CEO, Cashify, said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to making a strong presence in the re-furbished gadget market, starting off with smartphones as a category and will be adding other dimensions to it in future," Manocha added.

Cashify is planning to open a chain of exclusive stores, the first one of which will be operational in Faridabad soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cashify
Anker Roav Viva Pro Smart Car Charger Launched in India, Supports Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant
Huawei Said to Have Been Building Google Play Store Replacement, Plans Imperiled by Ban
Honor Smartphones
Cashify to Launch Online Portal to Sell Refurbished Smartphones in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  3. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. Honor 20 Pro With Quad Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display Launched
  6. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite Launched: Highlights
  7. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  8. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  9. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  10. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.