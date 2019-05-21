Cashify to Launch Online Portal to Sell Refurbished Smartphones in India

Used gadget seller Cashify on Tuesday said it would launch in June an e-commerce platform to sell refurbished smartphones and other devices in India.

The brand today has 23 offline kiosks across five cities for customers to sell their old smartphones instantly.

"Cashify, as a partner brand, has been able to forge strong partnerships with leading smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Apple, OnePlus, Nokia and has delivered outstanding results," Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder and CEO, Cashify, said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to making a strong presence in the re-furbished gadget market, starting off with smartphones as a category and will be adding other dimensions to it in future," Manocha added.

Cashify is planning to open a chain of exclusive stores, the first one of which will be operational in Faridabad soon.