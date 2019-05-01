Technology News

Cartoon Network Websites Hacked in at Least 16 Regions, Defaced With Arabic Memes, More: Report

The CN websites were reportedly hacked on April 25.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Cartoon Network Websites Hacked in at Least 16 Regions, Defaced With Arabic Memes, More: Report

A vulnerability said to have allowed hackers to gain access to Cartoon Network websites

Highlights
  • Clean versions of Cartoon Network websites are now back online
  • One of the hackers claims to be Brazilian on Twitter
  • BJP website was also hacked last month

Cartoon Network (CN) websites in various regions were reportedly hacked and defaced last week by two hackers, one of whom claims to be Brazilian on Twitter. According to an online report, the Cartoon Network websites in at least 16 countries/ regions were impacted by the hack and the hackers replaced CN videos with videos flaunting Arabic memes, Brazilian hip-hop songs, and even a Brazilian male stripper. Cartoon Network UK and Russia acknowledged the hack over the weekend, but other regional arms of the channel are yet to officially say anything.

According to a report in ZDNet, two hackers defaced the Cartoon Network websites in the Africa region, Arab region, Brazil, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkey. The publication notes the hack was carried out on April 25 and defaced versions of the CN websites continued to remain visible for three days after which they were taken down and clean versions were uploaded.

In a tweet, the hackers also claimed to have access to Cartoon Network Asia Pacific websites, but they did not deface those websites. As we mentioned earlier, apart from CN UK and CN Russia, none of the CN websites have officially acknowledged the hack.

ZDNet writes that the hackers used a vulnerability (likely in the Web player used by Cartoon Network) to gain access to the website management system of Cartoon Network and then replaced official videos with videos filled with memes and other random content.

The government and corporate websites are often targeted by the hacker to either highlight vulnerabilities, in support of a cause, and a multitude of other regions. The Bharatiya Janata Party website was also hacked last month and before that a WSJ website was defaced with pro-PewDiePie content.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cartoon Network, Hack
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Said to Be Discussed by US Cyber Official, British Telcos in London Meeting
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Cartoon Network Websites Hacked in at Least 16 Regions, Defaced With Arabic Memes, More: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. 'Super App' to Place Reliance Jio in Pole Position: CMR
  3. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Launch in India Teased for May 8 by Flipkart
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70 Review
  5. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  6. iPhone Price Corrections in India Delivering 'Better Results', Says Cook
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  8. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  9. Netflix’s Next Indian Film, Chopsticks, Gets May Release Date
  10. Realme X Leak Tips Snapdragon 730 SoC, VOOC 3.0 Support
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.